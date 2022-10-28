Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll, Tuimoloau shines in Happy Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
dayton247now.com
OHSAA confirms matchups for second round of football playoffs
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The OHSAA announced on Sunday the full, confirmed list of matchups for the second round of the high school football playoffs. Most games will take place on Friday, with the higher seed having home-field advantage; neutral sites will come into play starting in the third round. The full list of area matchups is below; all games involving area teams are scheduled for 7:00 PM on November 4.
dayton247now.com
UD football edges Valparaiso in final minute
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football has won three straight games after a 31-24 win Saturday at Welcome Stadium over Valparaiso. The game started very well for the Flyers, who scored a touchdown on an opening drive for the first time this season, then increased the lead to 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand returned an interception for a touchdown. The Beacons would respond, however, tying the game 14-14 before the end of the first quarter. It would remain a close game the rest of the way, with Jake Chisholm scoring the winning touchdown on a 23-yard run in the final minute.
dayton247now.com
J.T. Tuimoloau named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The least surprising news coming from the Big Ten offices Monday morning is that Ohio State sophomore J.T. Tuimoloau was named the league's defensive player of the week. The defensive end was a one-man wrecking crew in the Buckeyes 44-31 win at Penn State on...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area landmark in line for new structure
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Another component of the multi-million dollar projects at a Dayton landmark is in motion. Carillon Historical Park has been working on $11 million in construction projects for the past few years that include adding Carillon Park Railroad. Now, there are plans for a structure...
dayton247now.com
Tim Ryan, JD Vance to hold rallies in Miami Valley as Election Day draws closer
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will make stops in the Miami Valley as Election Day in Ohio nears. Ryan attended a canvass launch in Dayton on Sunday, Oct 30 at 12 p.m. "In the final stretch before Election Day, Tim Ryan will make...
dayton247now.com
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces $100 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 31, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted declared that $100 million was now available to help the state install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the course of the following five years. DriveOhio, which is a division of the Ohio...
dayton247now.com
Restored Revolutionary War plaque being unveiled at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A restored plaque on a granite marker bearing names of 158 soldiers of the Revolutionary War who settled in Montgomery County is being unveiled on Saturday. The plaque was removed and put in storage, It was rediscovered in January 2019 and transferred to the American Veterans...
dayton247now.com
Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
dayton247now.com
Rider hospitalized after being thrown from horse
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews from Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to Kyle Park Horse Trails for a report of a rider thrown from a horse on Saturday. The rider was located along the Great Miami River, and was deemed in critical condition, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS news release.
dayton247now.com
Early voting underway in Montgomery County, absentee ballot requests surpass 2018
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Across Ohio, early voting is underway but some are making the mistake of heading to their polling locations. “The only early vote center in Montgomery County is downtown at the administration building,” said Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The Nov....
dayton247now.com
Dayton Unit NAACP celebrates 107th Anniversary with Hall of Freedom Awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the NAACP celebrated its 107th Anniversary by hosting the "Hall of Freedom Awards" on Friday night. Nine people were honored for their outstanding community outreach. Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President of Dayton Unit NAACP, says that he hopes this event helps the...
dayton247now.com
Extra law enforcement to be active on Halloween night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Halloween is here and tonight kids will be out trick-or-treating in many communities. With all of the spooky decorations out there may be some ghouls up to no good but don't worry, local law enforcement is bumping up patrols to help keep the community safe. As...
dayton247now.com
Vintage Market Days gives customers special shopping experience
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- "Vintage Market Days" wrapped up its final day at Greene County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The three-day event happens twice a year with vendors from different communities nationwide. An up-scale vintage and vintage inspired market features original art, antiques, and clothing. The market provides customers with...
dayton247now.com
Advocates hold rally, speak on issues importance of voting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pro-choice advocates gathered for rally Saturday at Courthouse Square in Dayton, then marched to the Montgomery County Board of Elections to early vote. Organizers said there's a national movement to get women to the polls, vote, and protect women's rights on several important issues. "We have...
