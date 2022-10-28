ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

OHSAA confirms matchups for second round of football playoffs

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The OHSAA announced on Sunday the full, confirmed list of matchups for the second round of the high school football playoffs. Most games will take place on Friday, with the higher seed having home-field advantage; neutral sites will come into play starting in the third round. The full list of area matchups is below; all games involving area teams are scheduled for 7:00 PM on November 4.
DAYTON, OH
UD football edges Valparaiso in final minute

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football has won three straight games after a 31-24 win Saturday at Welcome Stadium over Valparaiso. The game started very well for the Flyers, who scored a touchdown on an opening drive for the first time this season, then increased the lead to 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand returned an interception for a touchdown. The Beacons would respond, however, tying the game 14-14 before the end of the first quarter. It would remain a close game the rest of the way, with Jake Chisholm scoring the winning touchdown on a 23-yard run in the final minute.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton-area landmark in line for new structure

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Another component of the multi-million dollar projects at a Dayton landmark is in motion. Carillon Historical Park has been working on $11 million in construction projects for the past few years that include adding Carillon Park Railroad. Now, there are plans for a structure...
DAYTON, OH
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
KETTERING, OH
Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
DAYTON, OH
Rider hospitalized after being thrown from horse

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews from Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to Kyle Park Horse Trails for a report of a rider thrown from a horse on Saturday. The rider was located along the Great Miami River, and was deemed in critical condition, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS news release.
TIPP CITY, OH
Dayton Unit NAACP celebrates 107th Anniversary with Hall of Freedom Awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the NAACP celebrated its 107th Anniversary by hosting the "Hall of Freedom Awards" on Friday night. Nine people were honored for their outstanding community outreach. Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President of Dayton Unit NAACP, says that he hopes this event helps the...
DAYTON, OH
Extra law enforcement to be active on Halloween night

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Halloween is here and tonight kids will be out trick-or-treating in many communities. With all of the spooky decorations out there may be some ghouls up to no good but don't worry, local law enforcement is bumping up patrols to help keep the community safe. As...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Vintage Market Days gives customers special shopping experience

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- "Vintage Market Days" wrapped up its final day at Greene County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The three-day event happens twice a year with vendors from different communities nationwide. An up-scale vintage and vintage inspired market features original art, antiques, and clothing. The market provides customers with...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Advocates hold rally, speak on issues importance of voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pro-choice advocates gathered for rally Saturday at Courthouse Square in Dayton, then marched to the Montgomery County Board of Elections to early vote. Organizers said there's a national movement to get women to the polls, vote, and protect women's rights on several important issues. "We have...
DAYTON, OH

