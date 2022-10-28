DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football has won three straight games after a 31-24 win Saturday at Welcome Stadium over Valparaiso. The game started very well for the Flyers, who scored a touchdown on an opening drive for the first time this season, then increased the lead to 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand returned an interception for a touchdown. The Beacons would respond, however, tying the game 14-14 before the end of the first quarter. It would remain a close game the rest of the way, with Jake Chisholm scoring the winning touchdown on a 23-yard run in the final minute.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO