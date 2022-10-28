ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESPECT. Throwback: Harlem Legend JIM JONES documented by Photo Wiz DIANA LEVINE

“This was part of a ‘Day in the Life’ I shot for AOL’s ‘The Boombox.’ This shoot was different than shoots I’ve done in the past because so much of it was about going out into the city and connecting with people and fans. It was such an adventure–I photographed him for an entire day, as he was distributing his mixtape around New York City. I had a blast.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Surveillance of comedian Chris Redd assault suspect released

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect accused of attacking former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd.It happened Wednesday night at a comedy club in Greenwich Village.  According to police, Redd was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to do his act. As Redd got out of his car, a man, appeared to be dressed as a security guard, came from out of nowhere and punched him in the face.Redd was treated at a hospital and released.The owner of a cafe next to the club said Redd appeared to be badly bruised and was bleeding. Redd is known for his performances and impressions on SNL, including of Mayor Eric Adams. He recently left SNL and was ready to release a comedy special next month.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Timeless Question, "Why Did You Move Here"

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. The question I get every day is, “why”? The more people that ask me why I moved here the more I ask myself why. I believe people move to New York City for either fashion, love, daddy's money, or work. Why I moved here? I do not know. I have been utterly in love with New York since I watched Annie when I was six. Every day we are all stuck with the “whys” of life. I’m going to let you know that it’s okay to not know. I don’t know. But, I can say when it comes to living alone or moving out, in general, is that we all knew once. You have to take the time to sit down and think; “well this happened, what happens next?” Moving is something a lot of people are not able to overcome and it is hard, overwhelming, and straight chaos, but you need to know that it is life and you can not let anyone ask you,” why” and you come up with a b*llsh*t excuse. IT IS OKAY TO SAY, “I DO NOT KNOW”, no one is going to put you in jail. Why can’t we all as people just love life; life is way too short; nobody needs a reason to live. Not even the sewer rats need one; they just… live. I will never ask a person why they are where they are, instead just think of what's next in your life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III has died at the age of 73 after serving for decades as a pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City’s Harlem community. “It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of […] The post Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
