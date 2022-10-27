Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Salinas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 20:49:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following municipalities, Arroyo, Guayama and Salinas. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 747 PM AST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Doppler radar confirmed the heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents, rough surf and minor beach erosion. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 01:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Child Abduction Emergency issued for NCC000 by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 21:57:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: NCC000 EAS Child Abduction Emergency The following message is transmitted at the request of FL. THIS IS A NORTH CAROLINA AMBER ALERT FOR A CHILD...
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Southern Berrien, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 04:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children in the dark waiting for the school bus. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed rapidly and is expected to persist for most of the morning. The dense fog may expand further east.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will be forming during the overnight hours with local visibilities of one quarter mile or less across all of Southeast Georgia and most of Northeast Florida just inland from the Atlantic Coast. Dense fog advisories may be required. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise Monday morning and are not expected to improve until around 9 am or so. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 04:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children in the dark waiting for the school bus. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed rapidly and is expected to persist for most of the morning. The dense fog may expand further east.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility at times.
