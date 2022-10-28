Read full article on original website
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Football Completes Region Undefeated
On a chilli Friday night @ Zemp Stadium, the Camden Bulldogs completed their regular season play on Senior Night. The Bulldogs shut out another set of Bulldogs, from Marlboro County, with a victory of 38-0 to stay undefeated in Region play. The Bulldogs improve to 7-3 on the season, and...
wach.com
Benedict football clinches East Division, SIAC championship berth
(WACH) - For the first time in program history, the Benedict football team will play in the SIAC championship. The Tigers hosted Clark Atlanta on Saturday, October 29 for their homecoming game and senior day. Benedict took a demanding control in the first half with a 21-0 lead and finished...
wearecamdenhs.com
Playoff Ticket Information Camden Bulldogs vs Loris Lions
The Camden Bulldogs will host the 1st round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 4th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Lions of Loris with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 1st at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
247Sports
Women's college basketball: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston headlines 10 players to watch in 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 women's college basketball season is just around the corner as the new campaign is set to tip off Nov. 8. Two-time All-American Aliyah Boston and defending national champion South Carolina garner plenty of preseason attention, but Boston is not the only star in the sport. She headlines our list of the 10 players to watch this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler delivers head-scratching quote about South Carolina offense after loss to Mizzou
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina offense didn’t get much going in a 23-10 loss to Mizzou on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler threw for 171 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception and the Gamecocks only managed 32 total rushing yards. It wasn’t a great performance from OC...
WLTX.com
The Blythewood Rodeo is back in town with 6 world champions competing
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Round up your family and your cattle because the Blythewood Fall Fest and Rodeo return this weekend with a new location. This time, it's at 10433 Wilson Blvd. Cowboy hats, buckles, livestock, and even not-so-livestock - mechanical bulls - are on the list of things to...
Morgan State blows out South Carolina State in MEAC upset
South Carolina State couldn't gain momentum from its win over NC Central and was beaten down by Morgan State. The post Morgan State blows out South Carolina State in MEAC upset appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Satterfield faces criticism, boos amid woeful effort by South Carolina offense
Marcus Satterfield again faced a chorus of boos and criticism from South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ offense sputtered against Missouri. By midway through the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks struggled to find much rhythm on offense and couldn’t get within 2 scores of the Tigers. Their drives for the game ended this way: Punt-punt-punt-touchdown-punt-fumble-field goal-punt-punt-interception. The Gamecocks were also 4-for-12 on third down conversions.
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
WLTX.com
Community mourns loss of Cin'Que Wilson, who died during Benedict College homecoming celebrations
Family members say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson carried many names, including friend and coach. He was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations.
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
live5news.com
Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
A park opens in Calhoun County and many excited for a place for kids to play
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County. Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church. “Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
WIS-TV
Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday night crash left one person dead in Lexington County. Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Jessica Ann Shiltz, 38, of West Columbia as the victim. Fisher said Shiltz was driving east on Alexander Rd at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 when she went over the...
Is trick-or-treating going out of style? Parents say trunk-or-treat offers convenience, safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Halloween trend has been taking over: trunk or treat. While it's not a new way to get Halloween candy, it's become a more common method in recent years as many families say they feel safer doing it. "I prefer trunk-or-treating because I feel like it's...
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
