Lexington, SC

wearecamdenhs.com

Varsity Football Completes Region Undefeated

On a chilli Friday night @ Zemp Stadium, the Camden Bulldogs completed their regular season play on Senior Night. The Bulldogs shut out another set of Bulldogs, from Marlboro County, with a victory of 38-0 to stay undefeated in Region play. The Bulldogs improve to 7-3 on the season, and...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Benedict football clinches East Division, SIAC championship berth

(WACH) - For the first time in program history, the Benedict football team will play in the SIAC championship. The Tigers hosted Clark Atlanta on Saturday, October 29 for their homecoming game and senior day. Benedict took a demanding control in the first half with a 21-0 lead and finished...
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Playoff Ticket Information Camden Bulldogs vs Loris Lions

The Camden Bulldogs will host the 1st round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 4th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Lions of Loris with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 1st at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
News19 WLTX

Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Marcus Satterfield faces criticism, boos amid woeful effort by South Carolina offense

Marcus Satterfield again faced a chorus of boos and criticism from South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ offense sputtered against Missouri. By midway through the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks struggled to find much rhythm on offense and couldn’t get within 2 scores of the Tigers. Their drives for the game ended this way: Punt-punt-punt-touchdown-punt-fumble-field goal-punt-punt-interception. The Gamecocks were also 4-for-12 on third down conversions.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
Columbia Star

Happy 21st Birthday

Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
COLUMBIA, SC
DeanLand

We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake

Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

