Atascadero resident
5d ago

My grandma made coffee so strong, the spoon could stand up in the middle of the cup. She did ironing for people, gardening, baked the BEST Parker house rolls and was a real feisty woman. Whenever any of us, her grandchildren, get bogged down by stress, depression or whatever, one of us reminds us to remember whose granddaughter you are and keep on. The greatest, strongest women I EVER knew. I miss her still.

Mnimar
5d ago

I agree with the Omega 3 theory. My grandfather was 99 when he died. One food my mother said he ate every day was FISH! I forgot to ask her what kind, but I think whatever it was he broiled it in the oven. His mind was also still sharp before he died.

yeah...that
4d ago

When my dad moved to an assisted living, I asked a 101 year old lady what her secret to long life was. She looked me straight in the eye and said, “Dating men who are scandalously young and wings from Duffy’s!” I knew then I’d met my spirit animal.

