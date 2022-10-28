ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC VeloCity

Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Proposed Changes Could Help With EMSA Response Times

After 45 years changes could be coming to EMSA operations in Oklahoma City and it could mean quicker response times. EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka the big change will allow them to work with multiple contractors. Under the current EMSA agreement, it must contract out services. Paluka says adding multiple contractors...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Metro Businesses On Hold As OKC Tackles Inspector Shortage

The Britton District is the new home of southwestern cuisine, but it wasn't easy for the business owner. He said a shortage of inspectors force him to push back his open date. “To me, New Mexico and Santa Fe is such a vibe and a feel that we really wanted to make sure that we got the details right to kind of express that to our customers here,” Jonathon Stranger said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma’s alarming academic results

Oklahoma’s 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) test results show Oklahoma’s academic outcomes have plummeted, have fallen far faster than most states, and are at levels below nearly all states. Oklahoma’s NAEP score for fourth-grade reading was on a strong upswing and above the national average in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
chainstoreage.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ragon Steele

Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race

One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.
OKLAHOMA STATE

