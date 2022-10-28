Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
New Beginnings Inaugural Urban Art Installation // Alebel Desta Consulting Architects and Engineers
Ethiopian history, culture and existing reality were the driving forces in deciding the design concept. Diversity in Ethiopia is manifested in several forms, including identity, religion, culture and nature. It is believed that the unity within diversity is the corner stone of existence and this was used as a design concept along with the idea of ‘New beginning’ and the hope it brings, by designing an urban art installation that represents hope, diversity and unity.
architizer.com
aoe Designs Clean and Modern Haikou International Duty Free Reception Center
Haikou International Duty Free Reception Center – This project is located in the city of Haikou, China. The primary function of this project is to serve as a reception center and showroom for a large tax free mall in the city. Architizer chatted with Larry Wen, Design director at...
architizer.com
Marge Arkitekter Break the Volume and Create Varied Outdoor Environment for the Kvarnkullen Kindergarten
Kvarnkullen Kindergarten – Next to Sundbyberg’s new city park ‘Kvarnkullen’, we have designed a new preschool on behalf of Sundbyberg Municipality. The preschool, which accommodates 150 children, has been built to meet the requirements of the Swedish Green Building Council’s sustainable building certification. The school maintains an urban face to the street, a well-defined and rational character in keeping with the densely planned residential buildings opposite. While to the rear, facing the surrounding green spaces and the children’s play area, the volume is broken down to create a more varied outdoor environment at a more childlike scale.
architizer.com
KAB Huset by Henning Larsen Shows How Affordable Housing Can Be Sustainable
Henning Larsen has designed a new headquarters for KAB, an organization that builds, rents and manages social and communal housing for Copenhagen and the greater Copenhagen area. This new headquarters will form the framework for a healthy workplace centered around the community. The architectural idea surrounding KAB Headquarters includes a functional and high-quality building with great aesthetic value consisting of selective material choices and sustainable, technically-sound solutions.
architizer.com
Darsena del Sale // Visionnaire Home Philosophy
Darsena del Sale is an individual destination in Europe – a temple of well-being that arises from water and has built its identity based on water and salt. This is a project that envisions archaeological architecture and purpose, forming a balance between multifaceted feasible spaces and respecting the ‘genius loci’ but with an international relevance pronounced by its uniqueness.
Move over kitchen islands... these are the coolest kitchen trolleys to shop right now
For all the renters and small space owners out there, these are the best kitchen trolleys to introduce to your space. Move over kitchen islands...
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
Before and After: A Tiny Home Office Becomes a Sweet Nursery (and Family Gathering Spot) with the Same IKEA KALLAX Shelving as a Focal Point
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many designers and content creators that came before her, designer Katherine Thewlis of Haus Matter joined the popular, six-week-long One Room Challenge (which she took on during her first trimester of pregnancy, nonetheless!) to transform her former office into a nursery that’s so much more than just a place for her youngest to sleep.
Comments / 0