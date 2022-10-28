ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

5 Fenway apartments for rent for under the typical price

From studios to three-bedroom units. Fenway. Home to the Green Monster and rising rents for smaller units. The median monthly outlay for a studio apartment was up 2.26% month over month, to $2,761 in September, while the typical cost of a one-bedroom ($3,310) reflects a 3.32% increase, according to a report Apartment Advisor released earlier this month. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom ($4,024), however, reflects a 27.11% month over month drop, while the cost of a three-bedroom-plus apartment ($4,900) remained unchanged.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street

The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market

The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
TEWKSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Berkeley Beacon

The Masonic Temple of Boston opens its doors to the public

The Masonic Temple of Boston, located on the corner of Boylston and Tremont Street, opened its mysterious doors to the public and held an open house on Oct. 15. Built in 1902, the current temple is the third building erected on that location. The first two burned down. “We learned...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy