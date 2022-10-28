Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
5 Fenway apartments for rent for under the typical price
From studios to three-bedroom units. Fenway. Home to the Green Monster and rising rents for smaller units. The median monthly outlay for a studio apartment was up 2.26% month over month, to $2,761 in September, while the typical cost of a one-bedroom ($3,310) reflects a 3.32% increase, according to a report Apartment Advisor released earlier this month. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom ($4,024), however, reflects a 27.11% month over month drop, while the cost of a three-bedroom-plus apartment ($4,900) remained unchanged.
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
universalhub.com
City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings
With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street
The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
wgbh.org
Pine Street Inn president says opposition to supportive housing is 'mostly based in fear'
Since 1969, Pine Street Inn has provided housing and other services to more than 1,400 homeless individuals every day. The organization has become one of the largest of its kind in New England, and now the South End nonprofit is on the move. Pine Street Inn plans to redevelop the...
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market
The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Berkeley Beacon
The Masonic Temple of Boston opens its doors to the public
The Masonic Temple of Boston, located on the corner of Boylston and Tremont Street, opened its mysterious doors to the public and held an open house on Oct. 15. Built in 1902, the current temple is the third building erected on that location. The first two burned down. “We learned...
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
