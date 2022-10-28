Read full article on original website
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
nerej.com
JLL Capital Markets closes $47 million sale of 36-building, 114-unit portfolio located in East Boston, MA
East Boston, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $47 million sale of a 36-building, 114-unit, multi-housing portfolio. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Companies and Hodara Real Estate Group. East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) acquired the portfolio. EBCDC has acquired this portfolio to help expand affordable housing options in the area. They were attracted to the portfolio given the immediate scale it provides across all neighborhoods, the quality of assets and access to transit.
It’s make it or break it for retail stores in Worcester’s downtown as foot traffic is slow to return
If Lynn Cheney could go back in time she said she probably wouldn’t open her store, Maker to Main Market, in downtown Worcester. “It has not been a rewarding experience,” Cheney said of owning a retail store on Main Street.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market
The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River resident accused of fraudulently helping unqualified rideshare drivers qualify
BOSTON – A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
230-Unit Apartment Building Proposed Near Orange Line Station
Boylston Properties and Velney Development are proposing a 299,000-square-foot apartment building in Roslindale about a half mile from the Forest Hills MBTA station. The project would be wedged between bustling Washington Street and, on the other side of a commuter-rail track, the Arnold Arboretum. It would replace an industrial building at 18-22 Arboretum Road and a vacant lot at 43 Lochdale Road, according to a letter of intent filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. Gulf - 446 Lincoln St. and Beverly Road. 5. Sunoco - 419 Grove St.
Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday
BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
Watertown News
Police Log: Car Goes Through Yard & Damages 2 Vehicles, Shoplifters Stopped After Hitting 2 Stores
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct 17, 2:15 p.m.: A vehicle was rear-ended while stopped at the light on Galen Street at Watertown Street heading toward Newton. The suspect went around the vehicle that had been struck and headed toward Newton. It was an older-model Honda Pilot. The bumper of the vehicle that was hit sustained damage that will cost about $800 to repair.
