ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nerej.com

JLL Capital Markets closes $47 million sale of 36-building, 114-unit portfolio located in East Boston, MA

East Boston, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $47 million sale of a 36-building, 114-unit, multi-housing portfolio. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Companies and Hodara Real Estate Group. East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) acquired the portfolio. EBCDC has acquired this portfolio to help expand affordable housing options in the area. They were attracted to the portfolio given the immediate scale it provides across all neighborhoods, the quality of assets and access to transit.
BOSTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market

The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

230-Unit Apartment Building Proposed Near Orange Line Station

Boylston Properties and Velney Development are proposing a 299,000-square-foot apartment building in Roslindale about a half mile from the Forest Hills MBTA station. The project would be wedged between bustling Washington Street and, on the other side of a commuter-rail track, the Arnold Arboretum. It would replace an industrial building at 18-22 Arboretum Road and a vacant lot at 43 Lochdale Road, according to a letter of intent filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday

BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Car Goes Through Yard & Damages 2 Vehicles, Shoplifters Stopped After Hitting 2 Stores

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct 17, 2:15 p.m.: A vehicle was rear-ended while stopped at the light on Galen Street at Watertown Street heading toward Newton. The suspect went around the vehicle that had been struck and headed toward Newton. It was an older-model Honda Pilot. The bumper of the vehicle that was hit sustained damage that will cost about $800 to repair.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy