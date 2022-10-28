Haverhill, MA Dacon Corp. has completed construction on a 135,000 s/f facility for Monogram Foods, a leading manufacturer of value-added food products for their new location in Creek Brook Park. Founded in 2004, the Memphis-based Monogram has experienced a 620% sales rate increase and topped $1 billion in revenue last year, consistently making it one of the Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies. This facility is dedicated to pre-assembled sandwich manufacturing and is Monogram’s 4th Mass. location. The firm is bringing 355 positions to this location through 2023. With a business model based on quick responsivity in product innovation, private label and brand development, Monogram’s portfolio entails 10 meat snack brands spanning hot dogs, sausages, beef jerky and bacon, along with one licensed line, Butterball. Distribution is broadly spaced across retail, convenience, club, food service, military and drug store channels.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO