Pembroke, MA

Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market

The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday

BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles

DEDHAM, Mass. — The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?. According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.
DEDHAM, MA
miltontimes.com

Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31

After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA

