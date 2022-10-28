ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nerej.com

JLL Capital Markets closes $47 million sale of 36-building, 114-unit portfolio located in East Boston, MA

East Boston, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $47 million sale of a 36-building, 114-unit, multi-housing portfolio. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Companies and Hodara Real Estate Group. East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) acquired the portfolio. EBCDC has acquired this portfolio to help expand affordable housing options in the area. They were attracted to the portfolio given the immediate scale it provides across all neighborhoods, the quality of assets and access to transit.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
Boston

5 Fenway apartments for rent for under the typical price

From studios to three-bedroom units. Fenway. Home to the Green Monster and rising rents for smaller units. The median monthly outlay for a studio apartment was up 2.26% month over month, to $2,761 in September, while the typical cost of a one-bedroom ($3,310) reflects a 3.32% increase, according to a report Apartment Advisor released earlier this month. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom ($4,024), however, reflects a 27.11% month over month drop, while the cost of a three-bedroom-plus apartment ($4,900) remained unchanged.
BOSTON, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point

The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA

