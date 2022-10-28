Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
nerej.com
JLL Capital Markets closes $47 million sale of 36-building, 114-unit portfolio located in East Boston, MA
East Boston, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $47 million sale of a 36-building, 114-unit, multi-housing portfolio. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Companies and Hodara Real Estate Group. East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) acquired the portfolio. EBCDC has acquired this portfolio to help expand affordable housing options in the area. They were attracted to the portfolio given the immediate scale it provides across all neighborhoods, the quality of assets and access to transit.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Only word about the now even slower running Orange Line is slower to be shared than
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Only word about the now even slower running Orange Line is slower to be shared than most anything out of the Koch Maladministration. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Only word about...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
5 Fenway apartments for rent for under the typical price
From studios to three-bedroom units. Fenway. Home to the Green Monster and rising rents for smaller units. The median monthly outlay for a studio apartment was up 2.26% month over month, to $2,761 in September, while the typical cost of a one-bedroom ($3,310) reflects a 3.32% increase, according to a report Apartment Advisor released earlier this month. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom ($4,024), however, reflects a 27.11% month over month drop, while the cost of a three-bedroom-plus apartment ($4,900) remained unchanged.
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
Harvard Crimson
Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point
The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
homenewshere.com
Town planner applauds ‘vibrant’ business moving into town center
TEWKSBURY — It’s been a few months and Pera Mediterranean Grill, in the old Skewer’s location at 1060 Main St., is carving out a name for itself with the lunch and dinner crowd. The restaurant is owned and operated by Emrah Aslan, former owner of Salem’s Paprika Grill.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
