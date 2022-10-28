Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s best player this season: Rodrigo Bentancur
It was a sloppy performance all around for most of the day on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur faced newly-promoted Bournemouth sandwiched between two group-deciding Champions League matches. After Spurs had the winner and group-advancing goal taken away from them on Wednesday against Sporting, Antonio Conte decided to refresh the squad with the thinking of preserving legs for the all-important away fixture in France against Marseille on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
Colin - Training ground defensive work is showing, even with rotation. There were plenty of groans and concerns throughout the United universe when it was announced that club captain Harry Maguire would be returning to action. With Varane injured and Lindelof out with illness he was the only fit centre back in the team, but despite a rusty start he grew into the game and played very well in the end as they got the clean sheet.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Napoli: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Liverpool have lost two Premier League games in a row for only the second season in the last six, Virgil van Dijk’s unblemished Anfield record has taken a dent, and look! It’s Europe’s most devastating high-intensity footballing side coming to town. Napoli blew the doors off the...
SB Nation
Stellini: Kulusevski, Richarlison, Romero ruled out for Champions League match at Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur’s usual press conference before tomorrow’s critically important Champions League match at Marseille was a little different — it did not feature Antonio Conte. The Spurs boss is suspended for this match after receiving a red card in the wake of Tottenham’s waved-off winner at home against Sporting last Wednesday. And rather than speak about a match he can’t manage, he decided to abdicate his press conference duties to his top assistant, fellow Italian Cristian Stellini.
SB Nation
Reece James, Wesley Fofana to continue injury rehab in Dubai for some reason
Chelsea have confirmed with an official statement that Reece James and Wesley Fofana “will continue their rehabilitation programmes this week in Dubai”, but have neglected to include even a token reason for this seemingly random and confusing decision. They did make sure to say that “a member of the Chelsea medical department will accompany them”.
SB Nation
Klopp And Henderson Both Proudly Support The Rainbow Laces Campaign
There is a a great deal that we have come to take for granted as Liverpool Football Club supporters under Jurgen Klopp, both on and off the pitch. However, we should still take a moment to appreciate how great the manager and captain have been on any number of issues, especially LGBTQ rights.
SB Nation
Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four
Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
SB Nation
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa - Match Report: High-flying Mags sink sorry Villa
It doesn’t get much better than a Villa thrashing, does it?. “Sob on the Tyne.” We’ll never forget that day and the behavior of Aston Villa supporters, beating them and humiliating them as Newcastle did on Saturday tastes ever so sweet. There aren’t many clubs that stink...
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United: Rashford bullet sinks Hammers
Manchester United mustered the narrowest of 1-0 wins over West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with a fantastic first-half header from Marcus Rashford, the only difference between the two sides. The Hammers threw everything but the kitchen sink at United late in the game, but some superb goalkeeping from David de Gea earned the points.
SB Nation
Newcastle offered €35m for Joao Pedro, might improve offer
A lot of players were linked to Newcastle United through the last couple of transfer windows, but one was truly considered a lock to ink a deal with the Magpies on deadline day: Watford’s striker Joao Pedro. Adam Leventhal of The Athletic is now reporting that there was, indeed,...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham
It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.
SB Nation
Díaz Reportedly Expected Back Sooner Than Initially Feared
The knee injury Luis Díaz sustained against Arsenal earlier this month was a huge blow to Liverpool FC. The Colombian winger was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing team, so hearing he was expected to miss a full three months was hard to take. According...
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 1, Manchester City 2: Reds Sunk By Second Half Sub
Manchester City: Khadija Shaw 21’, Hayley Raso 75’. It has been a very tough stretch of games to start the season for newly promoted Liverpool. Matt Beard’s side faced three of the top four sides in their opening four games after the original opening match against Reading was postponed. The Liverpool FC Women rounded out their brutal stretch of games with a match against the ascendant Manchester City, led by WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw.
