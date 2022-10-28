Read full article on original website
Related
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
President Joe Biden delivered a speech Wednesday night, less than one week before the midterm elections, warning "democracy is at stake" as he referenced election deniers and the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Key Trump aide Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago secret documents case, report says
Donald Trump aide Kash Patel is set to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after being grand immunity from prosecution, a report says.Mr Patel, who worked in the Trump administration, will “soon testify” before the federal grand jury The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening.In June, Mr Trump named Mr Patel as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.When Mr Patel appeared before the grand jury previously in October, Mr Patel reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.Mr Patel has claimed that Mr Trump declassified...
Midterm polls – live: Biden denounces violence and voter intimidation in appeal to voters
Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee...
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the trial against the far-right militia leader, Rhodes…
NECN
VP Kamala Harris in Boston Wednesday to Unveil Plan to Lower Home Energy Costs
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Boston on Wednesday, where she'll be outlinging the Biden Administration's plan to help lower energy costs ahead of winter. Harris was expected to appear at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17, where supporting good paying jobs and manufacturing in the U.S. is also part of her message. Her 4:30 p.m. remarks will be livestreamed on this page.
Comments / 0