ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Key Trump aide Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago secret documents case, report says

Donald Trump aide Kash Patel is set to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after being grand immunity from prosecution, a report says.Mr Patel, who worked in the Trump administration, will “soon testify” before the federal grand jury The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening.In June, Mr Trump named Mr Patel as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.When Mr Patel appeared before the grand jury previously in October, Mr Patel reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.Mr Patel has claimed that Mr Trump declassified...
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Biden denounces violence and voter intimidation in appeal to voters

Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the trial against the far-right militia leader, Rhodes…
NECN

VP Kamala Harris in Boston Wednesday to Unveil Plan to Lower Home Energy Costs

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Boston on Wednesday, where she'll be outlinging the Biden Administration's plan to help lower energy costs ahead of winter. Harris was expected to appear at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17, where supporting good paying jobs and manufacturing in the U.S. is also part of her message. Her 4:30 p.m. remarks will be livestreamed on this page.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy