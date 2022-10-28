Read full article on original website
miamistudent.net
A brief story about Miami’s change to RedHawks
The name “RedHawks” was first mentioned in The Miami Student in the Feb. 23, 1992 edition. William Snavely, then an associate professor of management and now the mayor of Oxford, wrote this in a letter to the editor:. “I suggest we move the discussion to what the change...
miamistudent.net
Miami professor raises millions of dollars for K-12 mental health services
In the fall of 2019, Cricket Meehan, a Miami University psychology professor, received an unexpected text from a colleague. Meehan and her colleagues were selected to receive a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s emergency education relief funds set aside to address student mental health crises in 2020. Because of the strong reputation she had built from her previous three projects, Meehan was chosen to receive funds to head a program that would address the mental health crises occurring in schools.
miamistudent.net
The first of its kind: How the library’s new MyGuide system benefits students
It’s Thursday night, and students have been stuck in King Library all day trying to write an essay that’s due the next day. Burnt out and tired, they need a resource to help. Where do they turn? MyGuide, a web portal created to make the library’s content more accessible and easily available to students.
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G
As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
Major Outlet Picks UC as 2022-23 'Surprise' Candidate
The Bearcats went 18-15 under Wes Miller last season.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
Fox 19
3 Miami students charged after damaging Jewish religious structure
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students are charged with vandalism after damaging a Jewish religious structure called a Sukkah outside the Hillel building at Miami University on Oct. 15, Oxford police say. Hillel is a Jewish campus organization that is located on Walnut Street a block west of Campus Avenue...
UC Drops in Both Major Polls Following UCF Loss
Cincinnati still controls its destiny in the AAC.
Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences, including the...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
