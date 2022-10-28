ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

miamistudent.net

A brief story about Miami’s change to RedHawks

The name “RedHawks” was first mentioned in The Miami Student in the Feb. 23, 1992 edition. William Snavely, then an associate professor of management and now the mayor of Oxford, wrote this in a letter to the editor:. “I suggest we move the discussion to what the change...
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami professor raises millions of dollars for K-12 mental health services

In the fall of 2019, Cricket Meehan, a Miami University psychology professor, received an unexpected text from a colleague. Meehan and her colleagues were selected to receive a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s emergency education relief funds set aside to address student mental health crises in 2020. Because of the strong reputation she had built from her previous three projects, Meehan was chosen to receive funds to head a program that would address the mental health crises occurring in schools.
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

The first of its kind: How the library’s new MyGuide system benefits students

It’s Thursday night, and students have been stuck in King Library all day trying to write an essay that’s due the next day. Burnt out and tired, they need a resource to help. Where do they turn? MyGuide, a web portal created to make the library’s content more accessible and easily available to students.
OXFORD, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G

As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Miami students charged after damaging Jewish religious structure

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students are charged with vandalism after damaging a Jewish religious structure called a Sukkah outside the Hillel building at Miami University on Oct. 15, Oxford police say. Hillel is a Jewish campus organization that is located on Walnut Street a block west of Campus Avenue...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

Candidate for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District hosts pancake breakfast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home. The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales

We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
DAYTON, OH

