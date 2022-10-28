Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
readthereporter.com
Volleyball: HSE sweeps Lake Central, grabs ticket to state finals
The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is heading back to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals punched their ticket to Ball State’s Worthen Arena by sweeping Lake Central Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A north semi-state at Frankfort’s Case Arena. Southeastern won 25-15, 25-13, 25-23. Royals coach Jason Young...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship
The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic takes another victory lap on the road at Tippecanoe Valley
Guerin Catholic won another sectional road game on Friday, as the Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles beat Tippecanoe Valley 34-14 in the Sectional 28 semi-finals. After a scoreless first quarter, Guerin Catholic got on the board in the second period with a 39-yard touchdown run by Justin Zdobylak. The Vikings answered with a 10-yard touchdown throw, but GC delivered on a 66-yard scoring pass from Malcolm Houze to Harrison Miller. That gave Guerin a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
readthereporter.com
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
readthereporter.com
Soccer: Noblesville boys & girls sweep at state finals
INDIANAPOLIS – The mood was celebratory and the smiles were big, but the players on the Noblesville boys soccer team had to hustle off the field minutes after defending their Class 3A state championship by beating Columbus North 1-0 on Saturday. They had another game to watch, after all....
readthereporter.com
My 2022 volleyball season
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. After some serious struggles last year in our volleyball season, we have made substantial improvements this year as a team. In our 2021 volleyball season, I was a freshman....
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time
Indiana basketball is back, and it all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA school from Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time live from press row.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville student gets tech repair experience
A few months ago, Noblesville High School student Aaron Pharis approached Noble Geeks Computer and Phone Repair Center about an internship opportunity. Owner Nik Roberts said he was thrilled to show someone the ropes of technology and inspire a young mind. “It’s something I want to go for in college,”...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
readthereporter.com
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel
Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
readthereporter.com
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
readthereporter.com
Lebanon’s Center Stage to hold auditions for Critic’s Choice
Center Stage Community Theatre, 604 Powell St., Lebanon, has announced auditions for its March 2023 production of Critic’s Choice. Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 29 at the theater. Production dates are March 10 to 26, 2023. Director Jan Jamison is holding early auditions...
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
