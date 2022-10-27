Read full article on original website
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
Tetra Technologies (TTI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SBA Communications (SBAC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Avis Budget Group (CAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $10.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.62%. A...
Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
Drug/Biotech Stocks' Q3 Earnings on Nov 1: PFE, LLY & More
The third-quarter earnings season is in full swing for the drug and biotech sector. Several large drug and biotech stocks have announced third-quarter results so far. A few industry players like Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Gilead beat on both earnings and sales, while others like AbbVie and Novartis reported mixed results.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 73.68%. A...
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
ETSY Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Etsy ETSY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter of 2022, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $540 million and $575 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $560.2 million, indicating an improvement of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%. Heading into today, shares...
