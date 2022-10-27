ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
NASDAQ

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
NASDAQ

Tetra Technologies (TTI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

SBA Communications (SBAC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
NASDAQ

Avis Budget Group (CAR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Avis Budget Group (CAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $10.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.62%. A...
NASDAQ

Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
NASDAQ

Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Drug/Biotech Stocks' Q3 Earnings on Nov 1: PFE, LLY & More

The third-quarter earnings season is in full swing for the drug and biotech sector. Several large drug and biotech stocks have announced third-quarter results so far. A few industry players like Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Gilead beat on both earnings and sales, while others like AbbVie and Novartis reported mixed results.
NASDAQ

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ

Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 73.68%. A...
NASDAQ

Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NASDAQ

Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
NASDAQ

ETSY Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Etsy ETSY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter of 2022, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $540 million and $575 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $560.2 million, indicating an improvement of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%. Heading into today, shares...

