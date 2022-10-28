Beau Hannon | Honoree for October 28th, 2022

Beau was nominated by his mother, Delsie Holley, who said “My son is a firefighter paramedic for Orange County Fire Rescue. He is also a dad of 1 1/2. His wife is 5 months pregnant. He is dedicated to both work and home. With a lot of mandatory overtime, long hours, a stressful call load and heartwarming critical calls, his family time has been greatly reduced. Did I mention he is also in nursing school? He doesn’t ask for much. Just to relax lol. An enjoyable family day out would help him smile more. He works hard to help others and his family and is continuing his education so he has more to offer the public. He gives so much. Nominating my son for all he has done and does is the least I could do to show how thankful I am for the man he is and what he does. "

Beau, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a night out at Twin Peaks Restaurant.

