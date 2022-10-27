Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Mourn St. Louis school shooting victims. Condemn lawmakers behind Missouri’s gun laws. A teacher and a student died following a shooting Monday at a high school in St. Louis. Several others were injured. Alexzandria Bell, a sophomore, was on the school dance...
The Battlegrounds: Arizona Governor
Democratic nominee: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona, one of the closest states in the 2020 presidential election, is being closely watched this year, with intense attention on the race to succeed term-limited Republican governor Doug Ducey. [. Read:. Analysis: The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022 ]. Arizona,...
New Mexico House Race Wrangles Oil and Gas, Climate Change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - The candidates vying for a New Mexico U.S. House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico's U.S. second congressional district is among a handful of swing...
Pastor Investigated for Campaigning During Church Services
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services. The Daily Press reports that a video surfaced recently showing Willard Maxwell Jr., pastor of New Beech Grove...
Tesla Semi Seen Accelerating With Ease in Nevada
The highly anticipated Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, NV, igniting a flurry of interest from the EV world. The Semi was seen attached to a trailer and accelerating easily from a stop, smoothly and soundlessly, of course, which feels unreal when you're used to the typical roar of a semi-truck accelerating.
