ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techaiapp.com

Pentatonix Release 6th Holiday Album ‘Holidays Around the World’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi, Music, Pentatonix, Scott Hoying

Pentatonix just released their new album Holidays Around the World on Friday (October 28)!. The Grammy award-winning A Cappella group – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – collaborated with quite a few artists from around the world for their sixth holiday album.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles

When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?

As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
ORANGE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
ANAHEIM, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history

The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

St. Monica’s Church

The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops

Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

San Fernando Valley elementary school teacher accused of molesting student

An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward. The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy