Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laexcites.com
Noche de los Muertos Continues Tradition of Honoring Dead at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a post-mortem Tinseltown institution over the last 123 years, has been the final resting place for many luminaries, including icons from the film industry’s Golden Era up until now. Certainly, it’s not just any cemetery; it’s an attraction where the dead are not only acknowledged, they are undoubtedly honored.
techaiapp.com
Pentatonix Release 6th Holiday Album ‘Holidays Around the World’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi, Music, Pentatonix, Scott Hoying
Pentatonix just released their new album Holidays Around the World on Friday (October 28)!. The Grammy award-winning A Cappella group – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – collaborated with quite a few artists from around the world for their sixth holiday album.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
matadornetwork.com
These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles
When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?
As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
fullertonobserver.com
A presentation at City Planning October 26 shows plans for Angelo’s & Vinci’s
Last issue we wrote about Angelo’s and Vinci’s closing in preparation for the Fox Block Development. At the Planning Commission the applicant gave a short presentation and the public were able to comment. Main project objectives:. • Expand the downtown activity and energy north of Chapman Ave. •...
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
coastreportonline.com
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
KTLA.com
San Fernando Valley elementary school teacher accused of molesting student
An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward. The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
Comments / 1