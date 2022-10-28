Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Read full article on original website
Related
New Fantastic Four cast rumors might reveal Marvel’s plans for the first family
We just covered the latest Fantastic Four cast rumor over the weekend when we explained that the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic might have accidentally leaked. That was the latest in a string of reports detailing the increasingly exciting (and growing) list of actors that Marvel might be talking to about the role. That’s in addition to a similarly exciting list of actresses who might play the MCU’s Invisible Woman.
Albany Herald
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Ordered at Peacock
Peacock has announced that it has ordered a prequel series based on the Friday the 13th franchise, from A24 and Bryan Fuller. The prequel show will be written and executive produced by the American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator and will be a drama produced by A24, known for this year’s X and Pearl. This isn’t the first time the original 1980 film has been spun off into a series: there was one that debuted in 1987 and ended in 1990.
Comments / 0