goshockers.com
Shockers Host Missouri Southern for Exhibition Tune-Up
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State has one final tune-up before the regular season tips off next week with an exhibition matchup against Missouri Southern State Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena. ON THE AIR. Tuesday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling...
goshockers.com
Information on Lady Shocks Squad by Paladin Strategies
WICHITA, Kan. - Paladin Strategies LLC is officially launching the Lady Shocks Squad, a membership-based NIL Collective focused solely on enhancing NIL opportunities for female student-athletes at Wichita State University. This female focused collective allows fans, alumni, supporters, and businesses to purchase a subscription to the Lady Shock Squad, helping to support NIL deals for female student-athletes at Wichita State and, in return, receive exclusive insight and content.
goshockers.com
Rohling Powers Up to Secure Weekly Honor Roll Nod
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior opposite Sophia Rohling was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll on Monday. It's the second selection to the list for Rohling, who was tabbed to the conference's initial honor roll on August 29. Rohling produced a pair of efficient performances...
Wichita coffee shop that opened over the weekend already drawing crowds in College Hill
The owner moved back home to Wichita from Texas to open her vibrant shop.
KAKE TV
Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out
A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
KWCH.com
Wichita's College Hill neighborhood prepares for Halloween tradition, thousands of trick-or-treaters
If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping and have some fun, you won't want to miss Holiday Galleria at the Century II Expo. It's Girls Night Out at Holiday Galleria, the biggest fundraiser for the Junior League of Wichita. Proceeds raised help benefit the community. Bukovinafest returns to Ellis...
KWCH.com
Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
KWCH.com
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
kfdi.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
Officials identify 3 people killed, 4 injured in head-on wreck on Kansas Turnpike: KHP
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
KWCH.com
Missing 6-year-old girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said a 6-year-old girl who had been missing for more than six hours has been found safe. Police said around 2:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call in the 400 block of W Central at the Water’s Edge apartments. A 911 caller reported waking up from a nap to find their 6-year-old granddaughter missing from their apartment. Officers, with assistance from the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, began conducting an extensive search to locate the child.
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
