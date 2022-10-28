WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said a 6-year-old girl who had been missing for more than six hours has been found safe. Police said around 2:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call in the 400 block of W Central at the Water’s Edge apartments. A 911 caller reported waking up from a nap to find their 6-year-old granddaughter missing from their apartment. Officers, with assistance from the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, began conducting an extensive search to locate the child.

