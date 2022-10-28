Read full article on original website
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
Hope Rose is back from injury just in time for Maryland field hockey’s postseason
Hope Rose during Maryland field hockey's 7-2 win over Michigan State on Sept. 25, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Sophomore forward Hope Rose was mysteriously absent from Maryland field hockey’s starting lineup in its Sept. 30 matchup versus Iowa. She missed the next game against Northwestern two days later, still with no official word on her status.
No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer draws Indiana 1-1, wins Big Ten regular season title
Maryland men’s soccer celebrates during its 1-0 win over Ohio State on Sept. 25, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Maryland men’s soccer launched players forward as the final minutes of its last regular season game dwindled fewer. Joshua Bolma launched a curling cross into a crowded penalty box with...
No. 2 Maryland field hockey fends off No. 13 UConn in double-overtime, 2-1
Bibi Donraadt runs down the field during Maryland field hockey’s 5-1 win over Indiana on Oct. 7, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) Maryland field hockey needed two overtimes to decide a winner versus UConn. The extra time followed an uncharacteristic Terps showing in regulation. Their offense was held in check through the entire first half and — outside of a Hope Rose penalty corner goal — most of the second.
Maryland volleyball swept by No. 1 Nebraska, 3-0
Maryland volleyball huddles during its 3-0 sweep of Central Connecticut State on Aug. 28, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) After failing to corral Nicklin Hames’ opening serve of a Saturday night showdown, Maryland volleyball could only watch as Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein belted the Terps’ overpass down to the floor, giving the Cornhuskers a 1-0 lead just moments into the match.
Here are the ongoing construction projects at UMD
Purple Line construction along Campus Drive near the College Park Metro Station Oct. 7, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland Facilities Management has a new list of projects set to be completed this year and late next year. Here’s what lies ahead. Woods Hall. Woods Hall, off...
PGCPS holds fiery public hearings over boundary plan to close three schools
A controversial school boundary plan that would close three Prince George’s County schools in the next two years drew fiery debate at two public hearings in October. The proposal, coined the “Comprehensive School Boundary Initiative,” aims to address the rising student populations countywide by balancing under-enrolled and over-enrolled schools.
Prince George’s County passes bill to grant higher wages to more public works employees
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday that expands the scope of the county’s prevailing wages. Prevailing wages are the minimum hourly pay rate for employees and contractors working on specific public works projects. Prevailing wage requirements mandate pay often well above minimum wage, which decreases employee turnover for contracting companies.
