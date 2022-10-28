With the release of iOS 16.1 early last week, iPhone users without an Apple Watch can use the Fitness+ app. That means that those owning an iPhone but not the timepiece will still be able to use the Fitness+ app to workout in the following countries where the service is available: United States, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, and the U.K.

