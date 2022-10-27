Read full article on original website
One last fall tournament for Blue Raiders in Charleston
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf has one last event on its fall calendar as it heads to Charleston, S.C., for the Daniel Island Intercollegiate. Charleston Southern hosts the event Sunday through Tuesday at Daniel Island Club. The Blue Raiders are one of 18 teams in the field.
Banton Sets 25-Point Era Career Digs Record in Win Over FAU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team gave maximum effort today in a five-set battle with Florida Atlantic. The five-set match saw career-highs and even program records be set and pushed to new levels. The Blue Raiders (15-9, 4-6 C-USA) have found themselves on a two-match win streak...
#TitleIX50: Blue Raider Volleyball’s LaTresa Doleman
A day without a smile is a day wasted. I'm not sure from who or where that statement came from, but it's how I've chosen to live my life every single day. Certainly, I've been blessed throughout my lifetime to be able to not only smile every day, but to help others do the same thing. After all, it's why we are all here, aren't we?
Cross Country Heads to Denton for C-USA Championships
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Blue Raiders men's and women's cross country will compete in Denton, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Races will be held Saturday morning at the Texas Woman's University Soccer Complex. Middle Tennessee ran went to less meets this year as a new approach to the cross-country...
MTSU Rolls Past the Lady Techsters in a Sweep on Friday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team faced off with Louisiana Tech for their first match of the weekend. The Blue Raiders had a great day in the office offensively and defensively, hitting .352 as a team and holding the Lady Techsters to .149. The Blue Raiders (14-9,...
Blue Raiders pull away in second half to blast past Miners
EL PASO, Texas — The Blue Raiders started and finished strong in the Mountain time zone on Saturday evening, riding the wave of a 10-0 first quarter and 14-3 second half to blast past UTEP 24-13 in the Sun Bowl. The Blue Raiders (4-4, 1-3 C-USA) forced four three...
Manley, Francis Named to Conference USA All-Academic Second Team
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Caroline Manley and Jennifer Francis have both been named to the 2022 Conference USA Women's Soccer All-Academic Second Team. The pair of senior defenders have shown excellence and leadership on the field and in the classroom to earn the accolades. Manley—a biochemistry...
PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80
Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
Preview: Q&A with UTEP Beat Reporter Adrian Broaddus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jordan Ferguson stepped up the podium for Monday's press conference refreshed. Renewed. Recharged. Whatever "re-" adjective you wish to you use. And who could blame him? After a four-game slate featuring a road game at an ACC school and games against the top three preseason teams in C-USA, the Blue Raiders' open date last week could not have come at a better time for Middle Tennessee football.
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
Pushback about LGBTQ book display leads to library director resigning
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Public Library is searching for a new leader after its director resigned due to community pushback over a LGBTQ Pride Month book display. On Wednesday night, the board approved Zachary Fox’s resignation with regret. Library leaders said Fox decided to step aside because...
Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment
A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
