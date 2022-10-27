A day without a smile is a day wasted. I'm not sure from who or where that statement came from, but it's how I've chosen to live my life every single day. Certainly, I've been blessed throughout my lifetime to be able to not only smile every day, but to help others do the same thing. After all, it's why we are all here, aren't we?

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO