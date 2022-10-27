ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma reflects on his journey down a 'Dirt Road' in N. Carolina

By Trevor Smith, Alex Ariff
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
dallasexaminer.com

Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher

“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
milb.com

Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, RCSO said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the right pant […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WFAE

New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up

Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy