Bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma reflects on his journey down a 'Dirt Road' in N. Carolina

2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
WXII 12
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
dallasexaminer.com
Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher
“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
NC State finalizing deal to open 2024 football season in Charlotte against SEC team
The Triangle doesn’t have the greatest record against SEC teams in neutral-site openers. Could this potential 2024 opener for the Pack in Charlotte be different?
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
UNC basketball exhibition game will be ‘emotional’ for Hubert Davis. What to watch for
UNC’s exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith today is personal for Hubert Davis. “It’s an emotional game for me because that’s where my parents went to school,” said Davis, whose mother died when he was a teenager.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Pink Out’ in Ivanhoe
The Ivanhoe Development Center visited the Sampson County Health Department on Thursday to present officials with a check for the Sampson Coun
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
Viral TikTok shows biker yelling racial slur in North Carolina road rage incident
Editor’s note: The video clip below contains racist and vulgar language. Gastonia Police will investigate a terrifying daytime road-rage encounter, now viral on TikTok, in which an enraged biker hurled racial slurs and other invective at a woman in a car. She sent the video and I somehow knew...
milb.com
Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham dies unexpectedly
(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000. He served eight terms. His cause of death has not been released at this […]
WBTV
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is counting down the return of The Polar Express train ride in Spencer. This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season. Popular dates and times are filling quickly.
16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, RCSO said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the right pant […]
WYFF4.com
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
foxwilmington.com
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still...
New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up
Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
