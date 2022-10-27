Manchester United Europa League qualification: Potential opponents and what happens if Red Devils finish second in Group E?

Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs. Leeds United result, highlights and analysis as Crysencio Summerville stuns Reds in injury time
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Leeds United produced a brilliant performance to shock a woeful Liverpool and earn a much-needed 2-1 win at Anfield. Jesse Marsch's players showed they remain firmly behind their manager as they ended the hosts' 29-game home unbeaten streak by running them ragged despite arriving on Merseyside having lost their past four outings.
Shaun Wane eyeing ‘chance at history’ with England at the Rugby League World Cup
England coach Shaun Wane has set his sights on winning the World Cup on home soil as his side advanced to the quarter finals after three dominant performances in the group stages. "The best day of my career will be getting to Old Trafford and winning that game," Wane told...
Samoa destroy France, Junior Paulo brings the pain
Samoa have thumped France to continue their form turnaround at the Rugby League World Cup. The highly fancied side were easily beaten by England in their first match of the tournament but have now recorded big wins over Greece and France to have them second in their group. Taylan May...
Australia sweat on star trio ahead of crucial T20 World Cup clash
Australia will be sweating on the fitness of three key players heading into their final Super 12s match against Afghanistan on Friday, with a semi-final berth still not locked in. The defending T20 World Cup champions currently sit in second spot in their group, two points ahead of England but...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2022 result, highlights and analysis as Max Verstappen breaks wins record in Mexico City
Max Verstappen described his latest victory as "amazing" after setting a new record for the most wins in a Formula One season by cruising to victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix. In his record-extending fourth win in Mexico City, Verstappen stretched his lead over Hamilton during...
