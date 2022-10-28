Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cohaitungchi.com
15 Rainy Day Activities in Tampa Bay
If your Tampa vacation falls anytime between the months of June-October, your odds of getting caught in a rainstorm goes up dramatically. The wet season in Tampa can be unpredictable with afternoon storms occurring without much advance warning. If it looks like a storm may be brewing, you may want to hold off on your beach plans.
fox13news.com
Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football. Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
fox13news.com
Brown pelican at risk for entanglements with fishing lines, hooks at Bay Area piers, study shows
TIERRE VERDE, Fla. - The brown pelican is a common sight around Pinellas County and the official city bird for St. Petersburg – but they face deadly situations along fishing piers as they encounter fishing lines and hooks. New research is shedding light on brown pelican entanglements and the...
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
wrif.com
What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?
Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
Teal pumpkins for Halloween? Here’s what it means for trick-or-treaters
Have you ever wondered what it means when you see a teal pumpkin at someone's house? The answer might be more important than you realize.
Tampa's Blackbrick Chinese opens next month, Burger Week is back, plus more local food news
And foodie festival Savor St. Pete celebrates its 10th anniversary next weekend.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
fox13news.com
Mote Marine's shark tank diver had love for aquariums while growing up: 'I’ve always been amazed by sharks'
SARASOTA, Fla. - Divers have admiration from every child visiting an aquarium, and most of the big kids too. They're just as cool as the fish they're surrounded by. "I don’t think 12-year-old me would be surprised I’m working at Mote because that was the plan all along," said Rachel Ayala, senior aquarium biologist at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.
cltampa.com
20 essential Indian restaurants to celebrate Diwali in Tampa Bay
Diwali, the Hindu religious holiday known as the Festival of Lights, usually runs between mid-October and mid-November, with festivities lasting about five or six days. This year, the holiday falls on Oct. 24, and although celebrating Diwali means more than just enjoying great cuisine, the food is certainly a highlight.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Reggae Rise Up Florida is coming back to the Sunshine State in 2023!
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 is just echoes away! The largest touring music festival in the world is taking place on the west coast of the Florida peninsula, in a town commonly referred to as ‘St. Pete!’ There is no doubt that you will never see this many touring bands of this stature on one bill.
fox13news.com
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
fox13news.com
Why do cars roll uphill at Spook Hill? Legends & science explain the thrill of Lake Wales’ gravity hill
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A concoction of legends, science, and a dash of Florida weirdness all offer explanations for why tourists and residents continue to be thrilled by a hill in Lake Wales. Before Central Florida became home to the ‘House of Mouse,’ quirky roadside attractions were king.
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 28-30
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Oct. 28-29 | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Cost: $35.95 Adults | $26.95 for kids 3-12 Info: Are ghosts...
I-4 East reopens after Seffner crash
An early morning crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 4 in Seffner.
fox13news.com
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion with next drawing on Halloween night
TAMPA, Fla. - Come Halloween night, a billion dollars will be on the line. "I mean a billion, a few billion that sounds worthy of buying a ticket even just for a chance," said Powerball ticket holder Morgan Mitchell. Saturday's drawing didn't yield any winners to claim the $825 million...
fox13news.com
Fragrance and flavor research company looks to Florida Poly for top talent
LAKELAND, Fla. - Florida Polytechnic University set out to draw in big tech companies with world-class STEM programs and graduates in Polk County. Now, Florida Poly has landed its first big firm, with hopes that more will follow. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) just broke ground at Florida Poly...
Comments / 0