Tampa, FL

15 Rainy Day Activities in Tampa Bay

If your Tampa vacation falls anytime between the months of June-October, your odds of getting caught in a rainstorm goes up dramatically. The wet season in Tampa can be unpredictable with afternoon storms occurring without much advance warning. If it looks like a storm may be brewing, you may want to hold off on your beach plans.
fox13news.com

Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings recipe

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football. Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad

Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
wrif.com

What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?

Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
fox13news.com

Mote Marine's shark tank diver had love for aquariums while growing up: 'I’ve always been amazed by sharks'

SARASOTA, Fla. - Divers have admiration from every child visiting an aquarium, and most of the big kids too. They're just as cool as the fish they're surrounded by. "I don’t think 12-year-old me would be surprised I’m working at Mote because that was the plan all along," said Rachel Ayala, senior aquarium biologist at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.
cltampa.com

20 essential Indian restaurants to celebrate Diwali in Tampa Bay

Diwali, the Hindu religious holiday known as the Festival of Lights, usually runs between mid-October and mid-November, with festivities lasting about five or six days. This year, the holiday falls on Oct. 24, and although celebrating Diwali means more than just enjoying great cuisine, the food is certainly a highlight.
fox13news.com

This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
fox13news.com

Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 28-30

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Oct. 28-29 | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Cost: $35.95 Adults | $26.95 for kids 3-12 Info: Are ghosts...
