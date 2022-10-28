Read full article on original website
Leon Wynne
3d ago
I think trunk or treat is great but I also see support from the community for the city police but what I don't understand is when it comes for us to get together for more serious issues no one comes maybe we should offer candy and we'll get more support their strength in numbers nobody is trying to take over the city but it starts with us who live within the city to begin to curb some of these things that is happening in Mercer county I pray that all goes well on the day that they call Halloween
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Street team promotes community peace in Trenton
A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
Pa. Man Walking on AC Expressway is Struck and Killed
Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night? NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. Donte Horton, 28, from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, according to NJ.com.
Fire breaks out in residential complex in Camden County
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A fire broke out at a residential complex in Voorhees Township. Firefighters were on the scene Saturday night. The orange glow of the flames was visible through the roof of the building.The fire was under control just before 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
southjerseyobserver.com
Public’s Help Sought In Locating Willingboro Mother & Toddler
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs announced that police are searching for a Willingboro woman who fled with her 2-year-old daughter yesterday after learning that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County
A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
trentondaily.com
Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive
With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions
Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County
A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Woman killed in rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown section
Fire officials say one person is dead after a row-home fire in the Nicetown section of the city.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One injured in Centre Street Shooting
Trenton, NJ (PBN) The Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Centre Street between Federal Street. The shooting happened just before 8:00 Pm leaving one male with a gunshot wound to his leg, Trenton emergency medical services transported the male to Capital Health Trauma center.
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence
Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
trentondaily.com
Halloween Activities This Weekend in the Capital City
With many fall festivities already underway, the city of Trenton is sure to be brimming with excitement all weekend. If you’re still trying to make plans for your Halloweekend, check out some of the awesome events below:. Trick or Treating at the Trenton Public Library (Oct. 31st, 12-7 pm):...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Comments / 5