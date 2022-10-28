ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Wynne
3d ago

I think trunk or treat is great but I also see support from the community for the city police but what I don't understand is when it comes for us to get together for more serious issues no one comes maybe we should offer candy and we'll get more support their strength in numbers nobody is trying to take over the city but it starts with us who live within the city to begin to curb some of these things that is happening in Mercer county I pray that all goes well on the day that they call Halloween

NJ Spotlight

Street team promotes community peace in Trenton

A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Pa. Man Walking on AC Expressway is Struck and Killed

Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night? NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. Donte Horton, 28, from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, according to NJ.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Public’s Help Sought In Locating Willingboro Mother & Toddler

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian S. Bucs announced that police are searching for a Willingboro woman who fled with her 2-year-old daughter yesterday after learning that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County

A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive

With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions

Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One injured in Centre Street Shooting

Trenton, NJ (PBN) The Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Centre Street between Federal Street. The shooting happened just before 8:00 Pm leaving one male with a gunshot wound to his leg, Trenton emergency medical services transported the male to Capital Health Trauma center.
NJ.com

Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say

A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence

Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Halloween Activities This Weekend in the Capital City

With many fall festivities already underway, the city of Trenton is sure to be brimming with excitement all weekend. If you’re still trying to make plans for your Halloweekend, check out some of the awesome events below:. Trick or Treating at the Trenton Public Library (Oct. 31st, 12-7 pm):...
