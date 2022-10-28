ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man was drunk when he crashed golf cart, police say

A Vineland man was unlicensed, uninsured and intoxicated when he crashed a golf cart Monday, police said. Pedro J. Rodriguez, 63, already had a contempt of court from an outstanding driving while intoxicated case when he with another vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Delsea Drive, according to the report.
VINELAND, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue

On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say

Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Dept. Sees Record Recovery of Ghost Guns

Over the last two years, the CCPD has seen the proliferation of the untraceable ghost gun. This new tool for criminals comes without a serial number making it impossible to track its origin or its owners. And because ghost guns are sold without a background check or an age limit in several states anyone can buy them.

