Police: Suspect taken into custody in Newark shooting that injured two officers
Two separate shootings in Newark have left several hospitalized, including two police officers and a child.
Girl, 6, 2 adults, shot in Newark: police
The Newark Police are investigating a triple shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl and two adults on Tuesday night, according to officials.
Massive search for gunman accused of shooting 2 Newark cops continues into 2nd day
A massive search was underway Wednesday for a gunman believed to be armed and dangerous who shot and injured two Newark police officers at an apartment building in the city’s South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Both officers were in stable condition late Tuesday at University Hospital in Newark —...
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
Vineland man was drunk when he crashed golf cart, police say
A Vineland man was unlicensed, uninsured and intoxicated when he crashed a golf cart Monday, police said. Pedro J. Rodriguez, 63, already had a contempt of court from an outstanding driving while intoxicated case when he with another vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Delsea Drive, according to the report.
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue
On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a shooting found a woman and her two young children on the roof of a home screaming for help. It happened on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue in Port Richmond just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 33-year-old man was in...
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
Camden County Police Dept. Sees Record Recovery of Ghost Guns
Over the last two years, the CCPD has seen the proliferation of the untraceable ghost gun. This new tool for criminals comes without a serial number making it impossible to track its origin or its owners. And because ghost guns are sold without a background check or an age limit in several states anyone can buy them.
