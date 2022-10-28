ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested

She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
CLEARWATER, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad

Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
CLEARWATER, FL
20 essential Indian restaurants to celebrate Diwali in Tampa Bay

Diwali, the Hindu religious holiday known as the Festival of Lights, usually runs between mid-October and mid-November, with festivities lasting about five or six days. This year, the holiday falls on Oct. 24, and although celebrating Diwali means more than just enjoying great cuisine, the food is certainly a highlight.
TAMPA, FL
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
TAMPA, FL
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

St. Petersburg, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

St. Petersburg High School soccer team will have a game with Northside Christian School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL

