This will be your last weekend to enjoy family fun galore at the Countryside Family Farms Fall Festival & Maze. This should be a most delightful way to usher in fall. Some of the offerings include kiddie and toddler zip lines, hayrides, rubber ducky races, kiddie train rides, a jump pillow, a barnyard ball zone, mower-go-round, nature trail, hillbilly hootenanny music station, pumpkins, ring toss, bubble stations, graffiti car and, of course, that maze, which here is made out of sorghum rather than corn. There will also be plenty of food to purchase, from tacos and pizza to hamburgers and hot dogs. And there are plenty of sweet treats as well – key lime pie, kettle corn, pecan pie and cinnamon buns. The Countryside Family Farms Festival & Maze runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 at 6325 81st St., Vero Beach. Admission is $17.95 plus tax at the gate. Get discounts if you go online to buy tickets at CountrysideCitrus.com. Children 2 years and younger are admitted free. There is a special “Howl-o-ween” on Sunday, Oct. 30, when furry friends are invited. Dogs in costume get a free milk bone. And if you’re a bit more adventurous, head to “Flashlight Nights” running 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Bring your own flashlight and try to find your way through the maze in the illuminated darkness. There will also be floodlights galore for you to enjoy the rest of the fun. Call 772-581-0999 or visit CountrysideCitrus.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO