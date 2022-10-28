ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

wflx.com

Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online

With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
LAKE WORTH, FL
iheart.com

Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches

Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Coming Up! Much to a-maze you at Countryside Family Farms fest

This will be your last weekend to enjoy family fun galore at the Countryside Family Farms Fall Festival & Maze. This should be a most delightful way to usher in fall. Some of the offerings include kiddie and toddler zip lines, hayrides, rubber ducky races, kiddie train rides, a jump pillow, a barnyard ball zone, mower-go-round, nature trail, hillbilly hootenanny music station, pumpkins, ring toss, bubble stations, graffiti car and, of course, that maze, which here is made out of sorghum rather than corn. There will also be plenty of food to purchase, from tacos and pizza to hamburgers and hot dogs. And there are plenty of sweet treats as well – key lime pie, kettle corn, pecan pie and cinnamon buns. The Countryside Family Farms Festival & Maze runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 at 6325 81st St., Vero Beach. Admission is $17.95 plus tax at the gate. Get discounts if you go online to buy tickets at CountrysideCitrus.com. Children 2 years and younger are admitted free. There is a special “Howl-o-ween” on Sunday, Oct. 30, when furry friends are invited. Dogs in costume get a free milk bone. And if you’re a bit more adventurous, head to “Flashlight Nights” running 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Bring your own flashlight and try to find your way through the maze in the illuminated darkness. There will also be floodlights galore for you to enjoy the rest of the fun. Call 772-581-0999 or visit CountrysideCitrus.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach

On December 3rd from 6-7pm the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will once again grace the streets of Cardinal and Ocean Drive. Close to 80 businesses, clubs, schools, nonprofits, individuals will delight the nearly 10,000 expected visitors…Come early, do some shopping, eat locally and bring your lawn chairs to watch the hour-long parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach. The Sunrise Rotary Chuck Wagon will be loaded with Honorary Elves who participated in “Find Santa” in three community business sponsors. A “Christmas Can Castle Challenge” will be held November 15th 6:00pm at the Indian River Mall in the food court, spectators are welcome. Teams will be judged on the amount of cans collected, design and creativity and teamwork. These cans will then be taken to a local Food Pantry. All events this year will be recorded on Facebook Live for all to see.
VERO BEACH, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River County, Chocolate, Champagne and Chefs

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River's recent Chocolate, Champagne, and Chefs event drew a sold-out crowd to the luxurious Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. Was it the promise of a delicious plated dinner, the flowing champagne, or the heavenly, decadent chocolate desserts carefully prepared by celebrated local chefs that brought them? They may have heard about the exciting live auction featuring several high-end prizes.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Riomar home blends modernity and Old Florida charm

When Rick and Carla Masterson tackled the renovation of the three-bedroom, three-bath home at 726 Riomar Dr., they took great care to maintain the Old Florida feel of Riomar, the island’s original subdivision. “This Historic Riomar estate presents as a brand-new home; nothing went untouched in the well-conceived 2022...
VERO BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
PARKLAND, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 28

Florence “Flossie” Townsend Squire, 92, Vero Beach. Squire, Florence Townsend, died October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Squire, also known as “Flossie,” was born in Yonkers, New York on July 5, 1930 to Charles Henry Townsend and his wife, Helen K. Townsend.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida

A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL

Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
SEBASTIAN, FL

