'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
wflx.com
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
cbs12.com
Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
iheart.com
Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
veronews.com
Coming Up! Much to a-maze you at Countryside Family Farms fest
This will be your last weekend to enjoy family fun galore at the Countryside Family Farms Fall Festival & Maze. This should be a most delightful way to usher in fall. Some of the offerings include kiddie and toddler zip lines, hayrides, rubber ducky races, kiddie train rides, a jump pillow, a barnyard ball zone, mower-go-round, nature trail, hillbilly hootenanny music station, pumpkins, ring toss, bubble stations, graffiti car and, of course, that maze, which here is made out of sorghum rather than corn. There will also be plenty of food to purchase, from tacos and pizza to hamburgers and hot dogs. And there are plenty of sweet treats as well – key lime pie, kettle corn, pecan pie and cinnamon buns. The Countryside Family Farms Festival & Maze runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 at 6325 81st St., Vero Beach. Admission is $17.95 plus tax at the gate. Get discounts if you go online to buy tickets at CountrysideCitrus.com. Children 2 years and younger are admitted free. There is a special “Howl-o-ween” on Sunday, Oct. 30, when furry friends are invited. Dogs in costume get a free milk bone. And if you’re a bit more adventurous, head to “Flashlight Nights” running 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Bring your own flashlight and try to find your way through the maze in the illuminated darkness. There will also be floodlights galore for you to enjoy the rest of the fun. Call 772-581-0999 or visit CountrysideCitrus.com.
veronews.com
Annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach
On December 3rd from 6-7pm the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will once again grace the streets of Cardinal and Ocean Drive. Close to 80 businesses, clubs, schools, nonprofits, individuals will delight the nearly 10,000 expected visitors…Come early, do some shopping, eat locally and bring your lawn chairs to watch the hour-long parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach. The Sunrise Rotary Chuck Wagon will be loaded with Honorary Elves who participated in “Find Santa” in three community business sponsors. A “Christmas Can Castle Challenge” will be held November 15th 6:00pm at the Indian River Mall in the food court, spectators are welcome. Teams will be judged on the amount of cans collected, design and creativity and teamwork. These cans will then be taken to a local Food Pantry. All events this year will be recorded on Facebook Live for all to see.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River County, Chocolate, Champagne and Chefs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River's recent Chocolate, Champagne, and Chefs event drew a sold-out crowd to the luxurious Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. Was it the promise of a delicious plated dinner, the flowing champagne, or the heavenly, decadent chocolate desserts carefully prepared by celebrated local chefs that brought them? They may have heard about the exciting live auction featuring several high-end prizes.
cw34.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
veronews.com
Riomar home blends modernity and Old Florida charm
When Rick and Carla Masterson tackled the renovation of the three-bedroom, three-bath home at 726 Riomar Dr., they took great care to maintain the Old Florida feel of Riomar, the island’s original subdivision. “This Historic Riomar estate presents as a brand-new home; nothing went untouched in the well-conceived 2022...
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream
Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
Food Editor: Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds
Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October:. The swelter surrendered. The dip in temperatures may not have brought us sweater weather but it gave us sunny-and-mild reasons to dine al fresco and maybe venture out for weekend brunch. Here...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 28
Florence “Flossie” Townsend Squire, 92, Vero Beach. Squire, Florence Townsend, died October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Squire, also known as “Flossie,” was born in Yonkers, New York on July 5, 1930 to Charles Henry Townsend and his wife, Helen K. Townsend.
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
cw34.com
"Trying the best we can:" Police shortage extends beyond law enforcement
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “Yesterday, I took over 200 phone calls alone and that’s just one person," said Natasha Thomas. "There's not really a typical day, every day is a new day.”. Thomas has been answering emergency calls in Port St. Lucie for 16 years.
Florida man accused of dragging dog behind pickup truck
A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog from behind his pickup truck.
Stroke patient thanks medical team for saving his life
A teacher at a high school in Delray Beach who suffered a stroke got a chance to thank the people who saved his life.
After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida
A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
