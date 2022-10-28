ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Lawrence High rolls to playoff victory over Wichita Heights

The Lawrence High football team rolled over Wichita Heights 48-13 in Round 1 of the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday night at LHS. Once again, the seventh-seeded Lions (6-3) rotated junior Tyson Grammer and sophomore Banks Bowen at quarterback, and those two combined to lead the Lions to 490 yards of total offense, including 290 on the ground, against the 10th-seeded Falcons. The teams traded scores early, but the Lions took a two-score lead at halftime and never looked back.
WICHITA, KS
LJWORLD

Ground search of Native American site in Kansas delayed

A plan to search for unmarked graves at a former Native American boarding school in Kansas is on hold amid a disagreement between a Shawnee Tribe and state and city officials overseeing the site. The Kansas Historical Society announced last year that the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of...
FAIRWAY, KS
LJWORLD

Cleo Herrington

Cleo Corrine Herrington passed away at the Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS on September 28, 2022, at the age of 98. Cleo was born November 16, 1923, the daughter of Rebena Hazel ‘Swift’ and George Edward Trow, in Salina, KS. Cleo grew up in Salina and married...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

It’s official: $4 billion Panasonic battery plant in De Soto set to begin construction in November, with production set for early 2025

A $4 billion, 4,000-job manufacturing plant for electric vehicle batteries will break ground in nearby De Soto in the coming days and should be producing batteries by early 2025, Panasonic officials announced Monday. The international news service Reuters reported Monday that Japanese-based Panasonic Holdings Corp. had given final approval to...
DE SOTO, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Re-examine priorities

We do need a change in priorities. We do love art. However, it’s quite disturbing to think how far the $340000 that was spent on the art at the new police station would have gone in hiring temporary part-time city staff to oversee the winter shelter that is currently understaffed.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Oct. 31, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger

You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Margie Wiseman

Funeral services for Margie Elrene Wiseman, 94, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Mon. Oct. 31, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 am to services at 11. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Lies endanger every citizen

When Derek Schmidt’s campaign jumped on the recent unproven article about Kansas funding a “drag show,” that was an error in judgment that anyone could make. When Schmidt pressed the story, even after it was publicly shown to be false, he became a liar. We elect such...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Día de los Muertos event to honor COVID-19 victims, other deceased loved ones

A community Día de los Muertos event on Wednesday will pay tribute to deceased loved ones and include a special installation for those who died of COVID-19. The community group Somos Lawrence is organizing the event in collaboration with The Percolator Artist Collective. As part of the event, altars honoring people’s deceased loved ones will be displayed throughout the Common Ground garden at John Taylor Park, 200 N. Seventh St., with a larger central installation to honor all who have died in the context of the pandemic, according to a news release.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Donna Morey

Donna Marie Morey, 84, Lawrence, passed away on Wed., October 26, 2022 at her home. Private family services are planned. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Choosing a primary care provider: It’s all ‘about your needs and comfort’

Going to the doctor can be as routine as getting an oil change or making a call to your family just to check in. Prevention often begins in your primary care office. LMH Health offers a diverse staff of primary care physicians to care for you throughout Lawrence and the surrounding area.
LJWORLD

Douglas County Commission to meet at Judicial and Law Enforcement Center following water damage at courthouse

Water damage sustained last week at the Douglas County Courthouse has forced this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting to another location. This week, the County Commission meeting will take place next door at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. The first part of the meeting, a work session at 4 p.m., will take place in the Division 4 courtroom. The 5:30 p.m. business meeting will move to the Division 2 courtroom. Both the work session and business meeting will be available to members of the public via Zoom and in person.
LJWORLD

Deanna Chmidling

64, of Berryton, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Celebration of Life Gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022 Parnell's Barn, 4834 Tecumseh Rd. barnettfamilyfh.com.
BERRYTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy