Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
The story of Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter and her unapologetic, unrelenting game
Maybe you’ve watched her play and seen her lead the Jayhawks in scoring and make tough baskets at crucial moments. Maybe you’ve seen her competitiveness wash away every emotion from her face so there’s nothing left but a steely glare of intensity. Maybe you’ve seen her laugh...
LJWORLD
Lawrence High rolls to playoff victory over Wichita Heights
The Lawrence High football team rolled over Wichita Heights 48-13 in Round 1 of the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday night at LHS. Once again, the seventh-seeded Lions (6-3) rotated junior Tyson Grammer and sophomore Banks Bowen at quarterback, and those two combined to lead the Lions to 490 yards of total offense, including 290 on the ground, against the 10th-seeded Falcons. The teams traded scores early, but the Lions took a two-score lead at halftime and never looked back.
LJWORLD
Ground search of Native American site in Kansas delayed
A plan to search for unmarked graves at a former Native American boarding school in Kansas is on hold amid a disagreement between a Shawnee Tribe and state and city officials overseeing the site. The Kansas Historical Society announced last year that the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of...
LJWORLD
Cleo Herrington
Cleo Corrine Herrington passed away at the Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS on September 28, 2022, at the age of 98. Cleo was born November 16, 1923, the daughter of Rebena Hazel ‘Swift’ and George Edward Trow, in Salina, KS. Cleo grew up in Salina and married...
LJWORLD
Some residents get texts directing them to wrong polling place; voter groups say they were a 3rd-party vendor error
Some Douglas County voters may have recently received a text message directing them to the incorrect polling place, and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to be cautious of following their instructions. The text messages appear to come from an organization called Voting Futures Trust, but others...
LJWORLD
Blood drive coordinators encouraged by Lawrence’s dedicated donor pool amid shortages, but there’s room for growth
With blood shortages a much more frequent occurrence throughout the past year for LMH Health’s blood supplier, local blood drive coordinators are encouraged by the dedication of Lawrence’s donor pool — but they also say there’s room for growth. On four occasions in the past year,...
LJWORLD
It’s official: $4 billion Panasonic battery plant in De Soto set to begin construction in November, with production set for early 2025
A $4 billion, 4,000-job manufacturing plant for electric vehicle batteries will break ground in nearby De Soto in the coming days and should be producing batteries by early 2025, Panasonic officials announced Monday. The international news service Reuters reported Monday that Japanese-based Panasonic Holdings Corp. had given final approval to...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Re-examine priorities
We do need a change in priorities. We do love art. However, it’s quite disturbing to think how far the $340000 that was spent on the art at the new police station would have gone in hiring temporary part-time city staff to oversee the winter shelter that is currently understaffed.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger
You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LJWORLD
Margie Wiseman
Funeral services for Margie Elrene Wiseman, 94, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Mon. Oct. 31, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 am to services at 11. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Lies endanger every citizen
When Derek Schmidt’s campaign jumped on the recent unproven article about Kansas funding a “drag show,” that was an error in judgment that anyone could make. When Schmidt pressed the story, even after it was publicly shown to be false, he became a liar. We elect such...
LJWORLD
Día de los Muertos event to honor COVID-19 victims, other deceased loved ones
A community Día de los Muertos event on Wednesday will pay tribute to deceased loved ones and include a special installation for those who died of COVID-19. The community group Somos Lawrence is organizing the event in collaboration with The Percolator Artist Collective. As part of the event, altars honoring people’s deceased loved ones will be displayed throughout the Common Ground garden at John Taylor Park, 200 N. Seventh St., with a larger central installation to honor all who have died in the context of the pandemic, according to a news release.
LJWORLD
Fire displaces Lawrence family, leaves two cats dead; homeowner describes wall of flames
A fire Sunday morning in Lawrence displaced a family and killed two of their pets. The house’s owners, Lisa and Alan Potter, told the Journal-World Monday morning that the family, which includes two kids, had lived at the home at 2456 Ohio St. for about eight years. They said...
LJWORLD
Donna Morey
Donna Marie Morey, 84, Lawrence, passed away on Wed., October 26, 2022 at her home. Private family services are planned. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
With only one organization signed up so far, city needs more volunteers to open emergency winter shelter
With only a month until it is scheduled to open its emergency cold-weather shelter, the City of Lawrence needs to find several dozen additional volunteers if the shelter is to open as planned. This is the second year the city plans to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter in the Community...
LJWORLD
Choosing a primary care provider: It’s all ‘about your needs and comfort’
Going to the doctor can be as routine as getting an oil change or making a call to your family just to check in. Prevention often begins in your primary care office. LMH Health offers a diverse staff of primary care physicians to care for you throughout Lawrence and the surrounding area.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to meet at Judicial and Law Enforcement Center following water damage at courthouse
Water damage sustained last week at the Douglas County Courthouse has forced this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting to another location. This week, the County Commission meeting will take place next door at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. The first part of the meeting, a work session at 4 p.m., will take place in the Division 4 courtroom. The 5:30 p.m. business meeting will move to the Division 2 courtroom. Both the work session and business meeting will be available to members of the public via Zoom and in person.
LJWORLD
Deanna Chmidling
64, of Berryton, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Celebration of Life Gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022 Parnell's Barn, 4834 Tecumseh Rd. barnettfamilyfh.com.
Comments / 0