ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Daily

UMN, others advocate safety improvements in Dinky

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) organized their second fall safety walk around Dinkytown Friday night to discuss safety concerns in the area. About 35 people, including parents, alumni and University regents, joined the walk to learn how the University is working to lower crime. Dinkytown was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scroll down to find Halloween events happening this weekend around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.BOOnion DepotUnion Depot offers plenty of family fun at this free event, from trick-or-treating to face painting and plenty of other fun activities.When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.Admission: FreeLink: More infoValleyfair's Tricks and TreatsThis Halloween, Valleyfair is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event meant for people of all ages. Explore the Land of Tricks or stroll the Land of Treats. Popular rides will also be open during the event.When: Oct 28,...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

RSV surge strains Twin Cities hospitals

Minnesota hospitals are under strain this month amid an intense surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise known as RSV. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health show RSV hospitalizations rose sharply in the seven-county metro over the last few weeks, with the vast majority of those hospitalized being children age 1 or younger.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Minnesota’s remaining path through the Big Ten

In a season that started with a promising string of wins, the Gophers currently find themselves in an uphill battle for Big Ten West supremacy. Losses to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State have tempered their expected ultimatum, and rebounding from that deficit won’t be easy. “As I told our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy