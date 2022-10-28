Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota Daily
UMN, others advocate safety improvements in Dinky
The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) organized their second fall safety walk around Dinkytown Friday night to discuss safety concerns in the area. About 35 people, including parents, alumni and University regents, joined the walk to learn how the University is working to lower crime. Dinkytown was...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U of M issues alert of fireworks assault in Dinkytown neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks. The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast,...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
How policing, police reform became defining issues in Keith Ellison’s reelection campaign
In political ads for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the national progressive organization Color of Change highlights Ellison’s history of “holding police accountable” and “leading criminal justice reform.” At the same time, a television spot by Republican candidate Jim Schultz says Ellison “partnered with Ilhan Omar to defund the police.”
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis protesters set up daylong homeless encampment near Mayor Jacob Frey's home
Angry at what they called the "militarized" response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. "I think we can all agree that we don't want to see camps on our streets, in...
North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- Scroll down to find Halloween events happening this weekend around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.BOOnion DepotUnion Depot offers plenty of family fun at this free event, from trick-or-treating to face painting and plenty of other fun activities.When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.Admission: FreeLink: More infoValleyfair's Tricks and TreatsThis Halloween, Valleyfair is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event meant for people of all ages. Explore the Land of Tricks or stroll the Land of Treats. Popular rides will also be open during the event.When: Oct 28,...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Well-known journalist in Somali community indicted in Feeding our Future case
MINNEAPOLIS — Another suspect in the Feeding our Future meal fraud made his first court appearance Friday afternoon at the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis. Mohamed Muse Noor was arrested last month at the Chicago O'Hare airport before he could board a flight to Turkey. Noor is charged with Conspiracy...
Could Feeding our Future fraud have been stopped more quickly by Ellison or Walz?
The Star Tribune’s Jeffrey Meitrodt and Ryan Faircloth. look into a question that’s become a hot-button political issue in the final weeks before the election: Could state officials, like AG Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz have stepped in sooner to stop fraud by Feeding our Future?. MPR’s...
RSV surge strains Twin Cities hospitals
Minnesota hospitals are under strain this month amid an intense surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise known as RSV. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health show RSV hospitalizations rose sharply in the seven-county metro over the last few weeks, with the vast majority of those hospitalized being children age 1 or younger.
Minneapolis mayor vetoes 2 council data requests on homeless encampment closures
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed two directives submitted by the city council that requested further studies on the impacts of clearing out homeless encampments and the involvement of police. The mayor's office stated the outcome was "due to a technical error in the way the actions were written" as...
Minnesota Daily
Minnesota’s remaining path through the Big Ten
In a season that started with a promising string of wins, the Gophers currently find themselves in an uphill battle for Big Ten West supremacy. Losses to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State have tempered their expected ultimatum, and rebounding from that deficit won’t be easy. “As I told our...
fox9.com
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
vegnews.com
Minnesota’s Twin Cities Are Becoming a Vegan Hotspot Thanks to Billie Eilish’s Mom Maggie Baird
Eat Drink Give, a new celebrity-backed vegan initiative, just landed in the Twin Cities. Maggie Baird—mother of vegan musical artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—brought the event to the Twin Cities as a way to form the food scene while helping to fight hunger in the region. In March...
