Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Coming to Peacock In New Streaming Deal
Peacock is decking the halls this season with a programming hub dedicated to the cheeriest channel of all, Hallmark. The holiday juggernaut is partnering with Peacock for a new SVOD deal announced today which will bring Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama content to subscribers. The hub, which launches Wednesday (Nov. 2), will introduce a whole slew of seasonal titles to Peacock in what the streamer is calling a “first-of-its-kind” deal. Not only will subscribers get to watch on-demand, they’ll also be able to stream Hallmark live. Live simulcasts of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark...
Jodie Sweetin’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie Is a Sequel to ‘Christmas Under Wraps’ With Candace Cameron Bure
Jodie Sweetin falls for the owner of a quaint B&B in 'A Cozy Christmas Inn.' The new Hallmark movie is a sequel to 2014's 'Christmas Under Wraps.’
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Peacock Will Start Streaming Hallmark Programming
Peacock has closed a pact with Hallmark Media to stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. It’s a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVOD deal for the network. Related Story Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Sign Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media Related Story 'Friday The 13th' Prequel Series 'Crystal Lake' Ordered At Peacock From Bryan Fuller & A24; Move Follows Interesting Legal Battle Related Story Peacock Drops Teaser Trailer For 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Limited Series Going live Wednesday, the brand hub will be featured on Peacock’s home page. It will feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current-season programming...
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
Ray Romano Joins Greg Berlanti-Helmed Apple Space Race Film ‘Project Artemis’
EXCLUSIVE: Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of Project Artemis, the Apple Original Films production that stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Jim Rash. The ‘60s space race pic is scripted by Rose Gilroy. Berlanti producing with Johansson and her These Pictures cohorts Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the package in a big auction. The Emmy-winner takes the role after recently setting at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions his feature directorial debut Somewhere in Queens after a Tribeca premiere earlier this year. He’ll also star in the Jim Valvano biopic, and will join the...
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Real estate exec, Erika McNicoll, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him. Startattle.com – A Cozy Christmas Inn 2022. A Cozy Christmas Inn is...
Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek: The Captains' Summit Free Online
Cast: Jonathan Frakes Whoopi Goldberg Leonard Nimoy William Shatner Patrick Stewart. The Captains' Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.
Friday the 13th Prequel Series from Bryan Fuller Headed to Peacock
A Friday the 13th prequel series is headed to Peacock. The streamer has greenlit Crystal Lake from Bryan Fuller, the mind behind series like Hannibal, Pushing Daisies, and American Gods. The news comes after a lengthy legal battle between the original film's director-producer Sean S. Cunningham and original screenwriter Victor Miller that left Miller in control of the script and characters, but not of the original title, adult Jason, or the iconic hockey mask.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
The Penguin HBO Max Series Starring Colin Farrell Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti is joining Colin Farrell in “The Batman” spinoff series centered on The Penguin at HBO Max, Variety has learned. Exact plot details for the series, which is currently titled “The Penguin,” are under wraps. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman.” Farrell will reprise the role of the infamous Batman villain, whom he played in the film. Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone. John Turturro played Carmine in “The Batman,” with The Penguin serving as his right-hand man. Sofia was originally introduced...
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date
Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch. Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows...
Monsters at Work season 2 release date speculation, cast and more
What is the Monsters at Work season 2 release date? Monsters at Work is a kid’s TV series which debuted on the streaming service Disney Plus and is a spin-off from the hugely popular Monsters, Inc. movies. The animated series sees the return of Mike Wazowski and the big...
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022 movie) Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Allison Janney
The People We Hate at the Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), who are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. Startattle.com – The People We Hate at the Wedding 2022.
