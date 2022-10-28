Read full article on original website
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Pete the Cat and Read Aloud volunteers visit local preschool
Ask any preschoolers, “Who has white shoes, four groovy buttons and is rocking in his school shoes?” and they will happily answer, “That’s Pete the Cat!”. “Pete the Cat books are among the most requested by our students,” said PJ Kotowski, a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer. “Pete is one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature today.”
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4
Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
Vote the Democratic ticket in Delaware
I am the proud daughter and niece of World War II heroes. My dad survived his ship being torpedoed off the coast of North Africa. My mother’s oldest brother, a Marine, was awarded the Purple Heart on Iwo Jima. My mother’s closest brother flew in the Pacific, then was a POW for nine months in Korea and later flew Vietnam out of Dover. I learned the love of my country and what that really means from those whose courage gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
Georgetown homeless village is greatly needed
I have been working with our local homeless people for years now. The actual construction of these tiny homes in Georgetown is truly a gift for all and a wonderful solution. Thank you, Sussex County and Georgetown, for providing a safe solution for our neighbors who have been living in tents and cars. Thank you to the businesses and individuals who have given financial help.
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree
Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race
A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the state’s northernmost county. Before entering ... Read More
Mariachi dine and donate to benefit ESL program Nov. 9
Renowned by locals and tourists alike, Mariachi Restaurant at 14 Wilmington Ave. is a perfect spot to enjoy Mexican, Spanish and Latin cuisine in Rehoboth Beach. Mariachi will host a dine and donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, to benefit the English as a Second Language program hosted by Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
Letter to Editor: Vote Against School Board Candidates who Preach Fear and Division
Recently, it came to my attention that the Republican Party, working in conjunction with a group that originally called itself the Family Advocacy Alliance (FAA), recruited school board candidates for Talbot County. We, the citizens of Talbot, need to be aware that the FAA got its start as an anti-VAX, anti-mask, anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) organization. It is also critical for you to know that this group and these candidates are enthusiastic supporters of Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli.
Edgar Hudson, state retiree
Edgar “Dale“ Hudson of Millsboro died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Millsboro to the late John L. and Sally Elizabeth Short Hudson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Hudson in 1990 and Preston L. Hudson in 2006; and a sister Rebecca Hudson Prettyman in 2013.
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
