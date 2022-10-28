I am the proud daughter and niece of World War II heroes. My dad survived his ship being torpedoed off the coast of North Africa. My mother’s oldest brother, a Marine, was awarded the Purple Heart on Iwo Jima. My mother’s closest brother flew in the Pacific, then was a POW for nine months in Korea and later flew Vietnam out of Dover. I learned the love of my country and what that really means from those whose courage gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO