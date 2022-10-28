Lewes Mayor and City Council wants to make it clear that installing plants or other fixtures in the right of way must be done with city services in mind. The right of way is the area between the road and the property line. In an attempt to beautify that sliver of land, some residents have planted flowers and trees, and installed other items in the right of way. Officials say they appreciate some of the efforts to improve aesthetics, but have found that certain items interfere with the city’s ability to maintain its infrastructure. Right-of-way conditions differ across the city – parts of downtown Lewes and the historic district have sections of sidewalk in the right of way, while Lewes Beach is more open. Sidewalk structures and vegetation can present problems for pedestrians, while installations restricting parking along Lewes Beach – or anywhere else in the city – can have more serious consequences. A blocked right of way can cause problems in emergency situations for first responders and utility workers.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO