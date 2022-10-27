ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bucs fear torn Achilles for Shaq Barrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a third straight game Thursday night, but they might have suffered an even bigger loss that will last the rest of the year.

Pro Bowl pass rusher Shaq Barrett left the game in the second half with what was originally reported as an ankle injury, but the team fears a torn Achilles, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed after the game that it’s an Achilles injury for Barrett, but didn’t comment on the severity or prognosis.

That injury would obviously knock Barrett out for the rest of the year, on a night where he logged three tackles for loss and a sack before exiting.

This would be another huge blow to a Tampa Bay team that’s already falling far short of their lofty preseason expectations.

