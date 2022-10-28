ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Boston

Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem

Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
SALEM, MA

