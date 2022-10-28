ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M has something to build on

Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday night’s 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss, thanks to quarterback Conner Weigman. The true freshman became the latest underclassman to flash potential by throwing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 15 Ole Miss posts near historic running performance in 31-28 win over Texas A&M

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin never lets an opportunity to make a sly dig pass by. While leaving the field after the 15th-ranked Rebels’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, Kiffin told the SEC Network he was proud of his running backs’ effort against the Aggies, who entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field ranked 102nd nationally against the run.
OXFORD, MS
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has last laugh over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field

Before Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin started his postgame press conference after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over the Aggies on Saturday night at Kyle Field, he glanced at a TV in the back of the room that aired Jimbo Fisher’s press conference and joked he wanted to listen to it first to see if Fisher called him and Alabama coach Nick Saban clowns.
OXFORD, MS
Source: Conner Weigman expected to start for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start Saturday's game against Ole Miss on Saturday night, a source close to the program confirmed to The Eagle. TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci first reported Weigman is expected to make his first start. Weigman takes over for third-year sophomore quarterback Haynes...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

