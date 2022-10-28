Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
myaggienation.com
A&M focused on becoming bowl-eligible; reaction to Ole Miss' Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in position in danger of not qualifing for postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a...
myaggienation.com
Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.
myaggienation.com
Today in Aggie History, Oct. 31: SMU band plays at halftime of Texas A&M-La. Tech game
Oct. 31, 1921: Lt. Thomas Fowler was born. Fowler graduated from Texas A&M in 1943 with a degree in animal husbandry. He was posthumously given the Medal of Honor in 1944 after he was killed in action during World War II. Fowler graduated in February 1943, but was not commissioned...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M has something to build on
Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday night’s 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss, thanks to quarterback Conner Weigman. The true freshman became the latest underclassman to flash potential by throwing...
myaggienation.com
No. 15 Ole Miss posts near historic running performance in 31-28 win over Texas A&M
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin never lets an opportunity to make a sly dig pass by. While leaving the field after the 15th-ranked Rebels’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, Kiffin told the SEC Network he was proud of his running backs’ effort against the Aggies, who entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field ranked 102nd nationally against the run.
myaggienation.com
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has last laugh over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field
Before Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin started his postgame press conference after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over the Aggies on Saturday night at Kyle Field, he glanced at a TV in the back of the room that aired Jimbo Fisher’s press conference and joked he wanted to listen to it first to see if Fisher called him and Alabama coach Nick Saban clowns.
myaggienation.com
Source: Conner Weigman expected to start for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start Saturday's game against Ole Miss on Saturday night, a source close to the program confirmed to The Eagle. TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci first reported Weigman is expected to make his first start. Weigman takes over for third-year sophomore quarterback Haynes...
myaggienation.com
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss
The Aggies again had a final drive to win the game but again couldn’t get over the hump Saturday as Ole Miss takes down Texas A&M 31-28 in the first game in Kyle Field in over six weeks. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Durkin’s defense...
myaggienation.com
Cessna's grades: QB Weigman shows promise, but defense gets run over
True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman did everything right except win in his first start at Texas A&M. He threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns but more importantly showed poise. What went wrong:. The running game disappeared in the second half as A&M had only 27 yards. Bottom line:. Weigman...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M football’s Spanish radio broadcast crew reaches new audiences
Michel Gonzalez received a video of some friends back in his hometown of Durango, Mexico, in September 2021. The clip showed a couple of men cooking on a grill and listening to a football game called over the radio on a small speaker. One of the voices on the radio...
