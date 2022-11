WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dr. Todd Ellerin, Director of Infectious Disease at South Shore Health, is concerned about the possibility of a "tridemic" this winter. If there is a fast rise in COVID, respiratory syncytial virus, and flu cases in the same time frame it could turn into a "tridemic." Ellerin said South Shore Health has already seen rising cases of RSV cases hitting earlier than normal this fall. They are starting to see rising flu cases as well.

