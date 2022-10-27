ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Instant analysis of Ravens' 27-22 win over Buccaneers in Week 8

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The 27-22 win moves them to 5-3 on the year and for the moment puts them in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, pending the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 8 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished the contest completing 27-of-38 passes for 238 yards to go along with two touchdowns, while also adding nine carries for 43 yards on the ground. Running back Gus Edwards led the team with 11 carries for 65 yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury, and tight end Isaiah Likely stepped up to the plate for the injured Mark Andrews, catching six passes for 77 yards and his first NFL score.

On defense, Baltimore held the Buccaneers to 2.9 yards per carry, and didn’t let quarterback Tom Brady establish much of a rhythm. They got the ball back to their offense by forcing stops, with the Ravens holding the ball for almost 20 more minutes than the Buccaneers did.

Baltimore got off to an extremely sluggish start, but they were able to pull themselves together on both sides of the ball as the game wore on. While there are still plenty of things to clean up on as they head into a mini-bye, they will have a good chunk of time to reset and recharge before a Week 9 Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

