Angie Cogdill
2d ago
Love the Title of this article “shockingly “ lolSome of us are not shocked it’s no surprise that athletes do this, just some hide it better than others
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
itrwrestling.com
Barry Windham Potentially Linked To Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Character
The booking of Bray Wyatt in WWE has continued to leave more questions than answers. On the latest Friday Night SmackDown, ‘The Eater of Worlds’ was interrupted by a masked figure on-screen, who was reported as being Uncle Howdy. The figure noted that Wyatt would never be able to run away from him and claimed that Bray still needed a mask, referencing his Fiend persona.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Names Former WWE Star Who Should Have Been A 5 Time World Champion
Kurt Angle is certainly no stranger to championship gold as he’s won numerous world championships throughout his career as well as a number of other titles as well. However, some wrestlers go their whole career without ever winning a world title. During his time with WWE, Claudio Castagnoli was...
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’. He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
itrwrestling.com
Dutch Mantell Reveals Why He Took The Undertaker To Wrestlers Court
Wrestler’s court has become a popular part of wrestling lore in recent years as fans found out more about the inner workings of the WWE locker room. A way of self-policing, wrestlers could be pulled up for various misdemeanours and ‘judged’ by one of their peers, usually JBL or The Undertaker.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Says WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel A Long Time Ago
Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in WWE for over two years now. He has beaten everyone put in front of him on his way to winning the promotion’s two top prizes. Kurt Angle recently said that WWE should have turned Roman Reigns heel long before 2020. Kurt...
itrwrestling.com
Edge Almost Suffocated Live On WWE TV Due To Issues With A Prop
Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz shared one of the most famous tag team feuds in WWE history in the the final months of 1999 and throughout 2000. The two teams, often with the Dudley Boyz thrown in for good measure, traded tag team gold and death-defying stunts as they raised the bar for violent creativity in WWE. However, it was one of the more straightforward matches that almost led to the most serious consequences.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Leaves Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Acquisition
A WWE Hall of Famer has deleted his Twitter account following the purchase of the social media platform by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Over the past few months, Elon Musk has been causing controversy in the social media world with his attempts to buy Twitter. His lofty aspiration for “civilisation to have a common digital town square” has sparked concerns that he would allow conspiracy theories and hate speech to proliferate on the platform even more than it already does.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT's Cora Jade Dresses As Her 'Mother' For Halloween Match
While the days of young wrestlers idolizing icons such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is far from over, a new generation of WWE performers have been inspired by more recent wrestling stars. Few examples of this are more notable than NXT's Cora Jade's admiration for former Divas...
tjrwrestling.net
“They Don’t Give A Damn About These Guys Going Out There Getting Hurt” – Booker T On AEW Fans
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his opinion on the highly controversial match between Athena and Jody Threat on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The October 17th AEW Dark: Elevation featured a divisive match between Athena and local talent Jody Threat, won by ‘The Fallen Goddess’ in just under five minutes. Although the match got off to a normal start, things took a turn for the worse when the former Ember Moon began laying into Threat following an alleged failed comeback sequence.
