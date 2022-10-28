ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
411mania.com

Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’

– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
tigerdroppings.com

Will Smith Says Floyd Mayweather Called Him For 10 Straight-Days After Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith is saying boxing legend Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10-straight days after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, just to make sure he was doing okay... "I want to say something also about Floyd," Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports. "So, we've met each other, we've seen each other around, but we weren't like, friends."
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard

Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
GLENDALE, CA
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Threatened To Beat Up Billionaire Kim Kardashian

Ronda Rousey has never been shy to share her opinions and once took aim at American socialite Kim Kardashian for being a poor role model to young women. Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet, with over 300 million followers on social media, and is adored by millions of young women from all over the world. But appears as though Ronda Rousey is not an admirer of the reality TV star.
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
wrestletalk.com

Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’

The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestletalk.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
itrwrestling.com

“I Don’t Have To Be This Humble Kid Anymore” – Bayley Details WWE Transformation

December will mark a decade in WWE for Bayley, who signed her first NXT contract in 2012. Originally starting off as ‘The Hugger’, Bayley’s character became one of the most acclaimed in the early days of developmental-era NXT. However, it was in October 2019 that she ditched this persona, instead developing a cocky ‘Role Model’ character.
tjrwrestling.net

“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event

AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
FLORIDA STATE

