MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
tigerdroppings.com
Will Smith Says Floyd Mayweather Called Him For 10 Straight-Days After Slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith is saying boxing legend Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10-straight days after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, just to make sure he was doing okay... "I want to say something also about Floyd," Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports. "So, we've met each other, we've seen each other around, but we weren't like, friends."
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard
Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Threatened To Beat Up Billionaire Kim Kardashian
Ronda Rousey has never been shy to share her opinions and once took aim at American socialite Kim Kardashian for being a poor role model to young women. Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet, with over 300 million followers on social media, and is adored by millions of young women from all over the world. But appears as though Ronda Rousey is not an admirer of the reality TV star.
NBC Sports
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
wrestletalk.com
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Have To Be This Humble Kid Anymore” – Bayley Details WWE Transformation
December will mark a decade in WWE for Bayley, who signed her first NXT contract in 2012. Originally starting off as ‘The Hugger’, Bayley’s character became one of the most acclaimed in the early days of developmental-era NXT. However, it was in October 2019 that she ditched this persona, instead developing a cocky ‘Role Model’ character.
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
Georges St-Pierre Hints At MMA Return, Says He’s ‘Glad’ His UFC Contract Is Over
Georges St-Pierre said he might consider making a combat sports return but not for a title fight. Georges St-Pierre is co-hosting the pulsating Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV event this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the former longtime UFC champion addressed a few important things in his career, including his highly-anticipated MMA return.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online today, start time, PPV prices
How to live stream the fight from anywhere as the controversial influencer takes on the MMA veteran.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
