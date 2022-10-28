Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit
It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday
Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
Kyle Larson Took 1 for the Team After Ty Gibbs Took a Teammate Out of the Championship 4
One day after Ty Gibbs put himself over his team, Kyle Larson went in a different direction while helping Chase Elliott clinch a Championship 4 berth. The post Kyle Larson Took 1 for the Team After Ty Gibbs Took a Teammate Out of the Championship 4 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)
Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR World Reacts to Ross Chastain’s Last Lap Wallride at Martinsville Speedway
Ross Chastain gave us a NASCAR Round of 8 finish for the ages. He is locked into the Championship 4 and will race for a title at Phoenix. When you talk about this 2022 season years from now, we will talk about the Next Gen car, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman’s injuries – and Chastain’s wild move at Martinsville Speedway.
Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots
Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach. Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance. Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR’s championship race while Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday’s thrilling regular-season finale. Chastain credited his video game playing for the dramatic move on the final lap.
NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
Ross Chastain's Martinsville video game move was incredible. How does NASCAR stop it from happening again?
How does NASCAR prevent Ross Chastain’s incredible move at Martinsville from becoming the norm?. That's the question the sanctioning body faces in the wake of Chastain's Hail Mary to race for the championship at Phoenix on Sunday. Make no mistake, the video game move that Chastain executed at full-throttle to gain five spots on the last lap was phenomenal. It's a worthy viral highlight. But it also could create a dangerous precedent. And Chastain's competitors realize that.
Video: How Tony Stewart Fared in First NHRA Dragster Pass at Las Vegas
To no one’s real surprise, three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart proved Friday that he has a knack for drag racing. In his first-ever competitive NHRA pass, the multi-time, multi-series motorsports champion blasted to the provisional No. 2 qualifying position in the 16-car Top Alcohol Dragster order at the Nevada Nationals.
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday
The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday
The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
Tyler Reddick gives huge update after medical scare
Tyler Reddick had to pull out of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Martinsville after suffering an apparent head injury. During the race, Reddick pulled himself out of the race and then was checked by NASCAR’s infield medical staff to see what was wrong, and dropped out of the race as a result.
NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish
Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
Tyler Reddick exits Martinsville NASCAR race: “My head hurts”
Tyler Reddick crashed last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway; Watch the video. NASCAR is currently racing at Martinsville Speedway. The race is the final playoff elimination race ahead of next week’s championship event. According to RCR, the team noted that Reddick wasn’t feeling 100% before the start of today’s race....
Tony Stewart Wasn’t Completely Elated With His NHRA Debut, But How Fast Did the NASCAR Great Go?
Tony Stewart hit a speed in his NHRA debut that he never approached in a Hall of Fame NASCAR career. The post Tony Stewart Wasn’t Completely Elated With His NHRA Debut, But How Fast Did the NASCAR Great Go? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Punch Video
NASCAR is likely going to be investigating a post-race incident from Saturday's Xfinity Series outing. NBC's cameras appeared to capture a driver punching an opponent on Saturday. "One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted. That's not...
NASCAR Fight: Austin Hill vs Myatt Snider at Martinsville (Video)
Watch the video of the NASCAR fight at Martinsville Speedway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series brought drama to the half-mile of Martinsville Speedway. On the final lap, Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones for the race win. However, there was far more to the show. Watch the NASCAR fight...
NASCAR at Martinsville results: Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain seal spots in Championship 4 with dramatic late rallies
The move was swift, the sound piercing. Ross Chastain had looked dead and buried moments before, five spots behind Denny Hamlin, who was hoping to nab his fourth straight appearance in the Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell had already taken the checkered flag, sealing his spot in Phoenix....
NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell advances, incredible Ross Chastain move
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Christopher Bell pulled off another stunner to win and advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but Ross Chastain took stunning to the next level in order to have a shot at the Cup championship next Sunday. Chastain purposefully went full-send with his car in the...
