The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit

It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
The Spun

Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday

Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Racing News

Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)

Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach. Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance. Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR’s championship race while Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday’s thrilling regular-season finale. Chastain credited his video game playing for the dramatic move on the final lap.
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
102.5 The Bone

Ross Chastain's Martinsville video game move was incredible. How does NASCAR stop it from happening again?

How does NASCAR prevent Ross Chastain’s incredible move at Martinsville from becoming the norm?. That's the question the sanctioning body faces in the wake of Chastain's Hail Mary to race for the championship at Phoenix on Sunday. Make no mistake, the video game move that Chastain executed at full-throttle to gain five spots on the last lap was phenomenal. It's a worthy viral highlight. But it also could create a dangerous precedent. And Chastain's competitors realize that.
Autoweek.com

Video: How Tony Stewart Fared in First NHRA Dragster Pass at Las Vegas

To no one’s real surprise, three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart proved Friday that he has a knack for drag racing. In his first-ever competitive NHRA pass, the multi-time, multi-series motorsports champion blasted to the provisional No. 2 qualifying position in the 16-car Top Alcohol Dragster order at the Nevada Nationals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday

The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
thecomeback.com

Tyler Reddick gives huge update after medical scare

Tyler Reddick had to pull out of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Martinsville after suffering an apparent head injury. During the race, Reddick pulled himself out of the race and then was checked by NASCAR’s infield medical staff to see what was wrong, and dropped out of the race as a result.
The Spun

NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish

Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Punch Video

NASCAR is likely going to be investigating a post-race incident from Saturday's Xfinity Series outing. NBC's cameras appeared to capture a driver punching an opponent on Saturday. "One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted. That's not...

