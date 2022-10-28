ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women’s Soccer Set for Semi-Final Matchup with Top-Seeded Cal Poly

LONG BEACH, Calif. – After a double overtime thriller victory in the First Round of The Big West Championships, Long Beach State is headed to San Luis Obispo for their semi-final with regular season champion Cal Poly. The Thursday night matchup comes exactly two weeks after their regular season battle.
Long Beach State Hosts Cal State Fullerton, Travels to Hawai’i

LONG BEACH (14-6, 9-3) vs. CS FULLERTON (12-8, 6-6) Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Location: Long Beach, Calif. LONG BEACH STATE (14-6, 9-3) at HAWAI'I (14-6, 11-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT) / 10:00 p.m. (HT) Location: Honolulu, Hawaii. Arena: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Live Stats: StatBroadcast.com. TV: ESPN+. Twitter:...
Gilligan Leads Long Beach on First Day of Cal Poly Invitational

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. – — Long Beach State turned in a 7-under par showing to tie for sixth place after the first two rounds at the inaugural Cal Poly Invitational on Monday at the Preserve Golf Club. The Beach were led by sophomore Ian Gilligan who leads the way with a 5-under performance as he is tied for 10th thus far.
