CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. – — Long Beach State turned in a 7-under par showing to tie for sixth place after the first two rounds at the inaugural Cal Poly Invitational on Monday at the Preserve Golf Club. The Beach were led by sophomore Ian Gilligan who leads the way with a 5-under performance as he is tied for 10th thus far.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO