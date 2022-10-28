Read full article on original website
longbeachstate.com
Women’s Soccer Set for Semi-Final Matchup with Top-Seeded Cal Poly
LONG BEACH, Calif. – After a double overtime thriller victory in the First Round of The Big West Championships, Long Beach State is headed to San Luis Obispo for their semi-final with regular season champion Cal Poly. The Thursday night matchup comes exactly two weeks after their regular season battle.
longbeachstate.com
The Beach Sweeps Cal State Fullerton, Morgan Chacon Records 1,000th Career Kill
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — It was a historic night for Long Beach State redshirt junior outside hitter Morgan Chacon as she knocked down her 1,000th career kill to lead the Beach to their ninth-straight victory in a 3-0 [25-19, 25-16, 25-21] sweep of Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday night at the Walter Pyramid.
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Hosts Cal State Fullerton, Travels to Hawai’i
LONG BEACH (14-6, 9-3) vs. CS FULLERTON (12-8, 6-6) Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Location: Long Beach, Calif. LONG BEACH STATE (14-6, 9-3) at HAWAI'I (14-6, 11-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT) / 10:00 p.m. (HT) Location: Honolulu, Hawaii. Arena: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Live Stats: StatBroadcast.com. TV: ESPN+. Twitter:...
longbeachstate.com
Gilligan Leads Long Beach on First Day of Cal Poly Invitational
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. – — Long Beach State turned in a 7-under par showing to tie for sixth place after the first two rounds at the inaugural Cal Poly Invitational on Monday at the Preserve Golf Club. The Beach were led by sophomore Ian Gilligan who leads the way with a 5-under performance as he is tied for 10th thus far.
