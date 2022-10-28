Read full article on original website
'That Girl Lay Lay' Season 2 Resumes Production Following Death Of Show's Creator
Nick News Brief: That Girl Lay Lay resumed production the second half of the show's second season on October 27. The news follows the death of the show's creator, David A. Arnold, on September 7, 2022. Watch That Girl Lay Lay and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon!. Stream...
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4
Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
Nickelodeon UK Starts To Air New Episodes Of 'Middlemost Post'
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon UK & Ireland today (October 31) started to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post weekdays at 7:30am!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK &...
Week 44, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 31 - Sunday, November 6, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, October 31, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' in Spain, Portugal and Wallonia On November 28
The Nickelodeon Commercial Light feed will premiere the brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark in Spain (España), Portugal and Wallonia (Wallonie) on Monday 28th November 2022! The series is locally titled Transformers: La chispa de la Tierra in Spain. From mundoplus.tv:. "Mientras, Nickelodeon estrena el lunes 28 de noviembre...
Paramount CP announces trio of partners for That Girl Lay Lay
The partnership will see new and exciting products ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. Paramount has announced that its UK Consumer Products division has partnered with three UK-based, black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on new and exciting product ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay.
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
Toon Turtles Bundle 4-Pack, Sewer Heroes Bundle 4-Pack, TMNT vs Street Fighter 2-Packs | TMNT | Playmates Toys
Wow, check it out! The Toon Turtles are back at Target, dudes. Push the button or turn the dial for rad Turtle actions!. They’re heroes in a half-shell – and a cape! New York City’s sewer heroes are available now only at Walmart.com!. Walmart.com link:. TMNT vs...
Let Sleeping Borg Lie: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 2 | Synopsis, Artwork & Sneak Peek
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" on Thursday, November 3! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode – 112 Let Sleeping Borg Lie (Available...
BGR.com
The Sandman is returning for season 2 on Netflix
Nearly three months after the first season of The Sandman debuted on Netflix, the streaming service has officially greenlit the series for season 2. Neil Gaiman, the creator of the comic book upon which the series is based, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday, as did the official Netflix account. The announcement came about an hour after Deadline reported that The Sandman would return.
‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix's new show, 'Blockbuster,' makes its debut on Nov. 3. What time can subscribers expect the workplace comedy on the platform?
Traditional TV beats streaming in ratings as overnight viewer numbers for Netflix are revealed for the first time
Netflix might be the top streaming service but new figures reveal traditional TV attracts just as many – and often a lot more – viewers for individual shows. Netflix is now part of the Barb audience measurement system, meaning that for the first time its overnight ratings are available along with those of other TV services.
'Blue's Clues & You! Bounds Onto Toniebox
Tonies announces new releases including Blue's Clues & You!, Disney Pixar’s Coco, James and the Giant Peach and more. The new line-up comes just as parents, grandparents and caregivers begin shopping for Christmas. Pinky Laing, Partnership & PR manager at Tonies said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our exciting line-up...
