The story out of the Kenan Football Center on Monday afternoon was the loss of jack Noah Taylor, power end Desmond Evans, and running back Caleb Hood for the season. The news on Taylor broke at the beginning of Monday's press conference. An email from a UNC spokesman at 2:11 pm released the news about Evans and Hood. The Tar Heels are now down two more defensive line starters and their starting running back.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO