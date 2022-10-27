ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 8 game: Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb highlight a receiver-heavy week

By Sloan Piva
 3 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The weeks have been flying by, injuries have been rampant, and another bye-pocalypse is upon us. With six teams scheduled off this week, it's safe to say that the running back pool has never been shallower this season. But in a way, doesn't this make fantasy football more exciting? Every last team is affected by injuries or byes, so each owner must make critical start-or-sit decisions. Our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will help you make the right ones and capture a huge "W" at this crucial stage of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive

During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer

The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments

The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen file for divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy in the moment.
FLORIDA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight

Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Brandin Cooks impacting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Three impact wide receivers, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, landed on their respective team's injury reports and are all listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's slate of late-afternoon games. Before locking in your lineup for Week 8, it's important to check in to see the statuses for these fantasy-relevant wide receivers because there aren't as many potential waiver-wire pivots if these players are declared "out."
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

College Football Playoff rankings: Has Tennessee earned No. 1 ranking in initial release?

It's been 24 years since Tennessee could say it was No. 1 with no arguments. That was 1998, when Peyton Manning's successor, Tee Martin, led a charmed season in which the Volunteers won the first national title of the Bowl Championship Series era under coach Phillip Fulmer. They weren't No. 1 in the AP Poll that year until Nov. 9, 1998 – two days after Michigan State, led by coach Nick Saban knocked Ohio State from the top spot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 9

Will there be the temptation to turn Georgia-Tennessee into a "Game of the Century?" Do not count on it. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee likely will hold their spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, but sometimes the College Football Playoff rankings do not follow voter logic.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 9 top 25 game

Another solid slate of college football awaits fans of the sport in Week 9, the final weekend of action before the first set of College Football Playoff rankings are released. The biggest games of the week arguably can be found in the Big Ten and SEC, where No. 2 Ohio State travels to take on No. 13 Penn State and No. 3 Tennessee hosts No. 19 Kentucky, respectively. The Nittany Lions were soundly defeated by Michigan earlier this year, but still represent the Buckeyes' biggest test — on paper — to this point of the season.
ALABAMA STATE

