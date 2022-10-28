Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium
Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
papreplive.com
Kemmerley’s OT goal carries Conestoga past Owen J. Roberts, into district semifinals
BERWYN >> In a defensive battle, one chance is all it takes. The problem was, that chance wasn’t coming for Conestoga or Owen J. Roberts in regulation. It finally came in the early moments of the first overtime, as Keira Kemmerley scored to send the top-seeded Pioneers to a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament on a beautiful fall Saturday afternoon at Teamer Field.
papreplive.com
Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals
EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
papreplive.com
Conestoga overwhelms Spring-Ford to return to District 1 semifinals
Tredyffrin >> Staring into the morning sun at Conestoga’s Teamer Field on a perfectly crisp late October day isn’t nearly as idyllic as it sounds. For opposing teams, it means it’s playoff time, and the Pioneers aren’t playing host so they can hand out treats. The...
papreplive.com
Shumaker, Conover lead game-winning drive for Methacton over Upper Merion in PAC crossover
KING OF PRUSSIA >> When the lights are brightest and the stakes are highest, winning teams find ways to win close games. And after a back-and-forth contest through three quarters with Upper Merion, Methacton put together an impressive game-winning drive to top the Vikings 42-35 and secure the Warriors a spot in the upcoming District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh battles past Downingtown West in District 1-4A quarterfinals clinches spot in states
WHITEMARSH >> When speaking of her team’s motivation and drive, Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Neve Straff pointed up towards the rafters. There, in PW’s spacious gym, resides the Colonials’ impressive but lonesome banner signifying the team’s only district title in girls volleyball, from 1984. “It’s really exciting to...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title
UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Unionville girls volleyball team advances to District 1 4A semifinals
The Unionville High School girls volleyball team remains undefeated after defeating Upper Merion, 3-1, in the PIAA District 1 4A tournament quarterfinals Saturday, posting scores of 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-20. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (45 assists), Maddy Lowe (15 kills), Jillian Murphy (11 kills, 5 blocks) and Ava Brenner (11 kills). Unionville advances to the district semifinals, where it will play No. 5 seed Lower Merion Nov. 1. By advancing to the district semifinal, Unionville has clinched a berth in the PIAA 4A girls volleyball tournament (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify).
papreplive.com
Yesavage sets rushing record in Boyertown win over Upper Perkiomen
RED HILL >> There was nothing tricky or fancy about Boyertown’s offense on Friday night. But the results were spectacular. The Bears rushed for 584 yards, with a record-setting 307 of them by Cole Yesavage, in a 62-31 win at Upper Perkiomen Friday. Cade Sennott also had an impressive...
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
Phillips, Ryan win PCL soccer crown
It was a photo Joey Phillips certainly didn’t “like” but one he couldn’t forget. Phillips is the starting goalie on the Archbishop Ryan High School soccer team, and during his junior year, Father Judge posted a photo of the scoreboard on social media showing that they had eliminated the Raiders from the Catholic League playoffs.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football repeats as PAC champion in 21-14 win over Pope John Paul II
ROYERSFORD >> Scott Reed was 24 when he began his coaching career at Perkiomen Valley. From 2004-2015, he helped build up the program to what it is today, a Pioneer Athletic Conference juggernaut. But on Saturday in the PAC championship game, Pope John Paul II’s first-year head coach was tasked with slaying the beast he helped create.
papreplive.com
Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East
WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
papreplive.com
Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0
POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
papreplive.com
Sun Valley rallies to edge Oxford in closing seconds
ASTON >> For the Sun Valley football squad Friday evening, the Vanguards’ 15-14 win was an electrifying last-gasp rally. For Oxford, the defeat meant they were stung for the second week in a row by a winning play in the final seconds. It was Senior Night at Sun Valley,...
Chester County Residents Just as Excited About World Series as Us All
Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell and his wife, Blair Thornburgh, celebrate while walking up Broad Street. No matter where you live in Chester County, resident alike have been celebrating the Phillies heading to the World Series this year, writes Fran Maye for The Daily Local News. Several Chester County residents...
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028. “Given his distinguished career and track record of public service and executive...
Comments / 0